Icertis Recognized as 2018 Microsoft US Partner of the Year

Every company's commercial relationships are governed by contracts, managing every dollar in and every dollar out of the enterprise. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform, combined with Microsoft technology, turns contracts from static documents into strategic assets. This past year, Icertis won numerous high-profile customers with Microsoft, building on the growing list of global enterprise customers such as 3M, BASF, Becton Dickenson, Daimler, Johnson and Johnson, Neiman Marcus, Roche and Wipro.

"Winning with Microsoft has been an Icertis tradition since our founding," says Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder Icertis, "Over the years, our relationship has grown exponentially to encompass global go-to-market reach, region-specific field engagement, and cutting-edge product innovation. This award recognizes the unique and substantial value that we are jointly delivering to enterprises as they digitally transform their commercial foundations."

The ICM platform was born on Microsoft Azure and natively integrates with other Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to deliver an innovative approach that transforms how organizations interact with their contracts. Icertis is closely partnering with Microsoft Engineering teams on a suite of new AI-infused ICM applications based on the Microsoft AI platform.

"We are honored to recognize Icertis of the US as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "Icertis has distinguished itself as a top partner, exemplifying the remarkable expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year. For example in the past year, Icertis and Microsoft combined efforts to standardize Daimler procurement operations as part of a larger effort to modernize the procurement system the auto maker uses to manage 400,000 suppliers.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Icertis will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire taking place July 15–19, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence.

