Icertis Selected for Exclusive 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced today that it has been named to the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements and innovation, which places Icertis in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Of the organizations named to this year's Inner Circle, Icertis is the only CLM provider.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Icertis was chosen based on its business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, including creating industry-leading intellectual property, developing award-winning solutions and digitally transforming contract management to help customers run their businesses better. Microsoft is honored to recognize Icertis for its achievements this past year, dedication to our joint customers, and innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform is natively-built and runs exclusively on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft products including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Teams. Icertis recently launched an innovative partner-to-partner campaign with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 team and fellow Inner Circle member PROS to connect contracts to other enterprise systems and accelerate the digital sales process. The unified toolset combines Dynamics 365 customer relationship management (CRM), PROS Smart CPQ (configure, price, quote) software, Icertis Contract Intelligence platform for CLM, and Adobe Sign e-signature service to streamline the lead-to-cash process for global enterprises. Through a seamless, integrated experience, companies can reduce sales cycle times by as much as 92 percent and deliver a frictionless buying experience to customers.

"We are honored to have been selected for the 2020/2021 Inner Circle, which exemplifies our enduring commitment to bring together Icertis' unmatched technology and category-defining innovation with other leading enterprise applications to push the boundaries of what's possible with CLM," said Peter Boit, Chief Alliances Officer of Icertis. "Markets are moving faster than ever before and customer expectations are shifting, but our continued collaboration with Microsoft ensures our mutual customers are uniquely prepared to respond to today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities."

This latest award follows Icertis' recognition as a finalist for the Alliance Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Manufacturing 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. These honors recognize a year of explosive growth for Icertis, in which the company teamed with Microsoft to add a record-breaking number of new enterprise customers and expand existing relationships with iconic global brands.

