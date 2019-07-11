Icertis Sweeps 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year with Three Top Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it has been awarded with three coveted awards from Microsoft:

2019 MSUS Partner Award Winner for Manufacturing & Resources

2019 Global Partner Award Runner Up for Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

2019 Global Partner Award Runner Up for Automotive

This follows Icertis' recognition last year as Microsoft US Partner of the Year 2018, underscoring the company's strong relationship with Microsoft and its continued success in helping customers worldwide digitally transform how they manage their contracts.

The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform -- which turns contracts into strategic business assets and gives enterprises powerful new capabilities to maximize revenue, control costs and manage risks -- was born on Microsoft Azure and natively integrates with other Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Icertis has recently partnered with Microsoft to win customers including Adobe, Airbus, Bertelsmann, Merck and Norfolk Southern, adding to the long list of Fortune 500 enterprises looking to the companies to solve their hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform.

"Being recognized as a top, strategic partner for the second year in a row is a testament to the unique win-win relationship between the two companies," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As Microsoft and Icertis continue to collaborate and revolutionize the contract management category, we remain fully committed to our 360-degree partnership and look forward to working even more closely to transform contracting - the foundation of commerce."

Icertis continues to develop cutting-edge product innovation with Microsoft including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-infused applications that use Azure AI and Microsoft Cognitive Services to stitch together several cognitive skills (Text Analytics, Bing Entity Search API, Translator Text API and others) and a recently announced partnership to expand the application of blockchain and distributed ledger technology to contract management.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

Icertis was named the 2019 MSUS Partner Award Winner – Industry – Manufacturing & Resources for its work with leading manufacturers including 3M, BASF, Boeing, Mercedes-Benz Cars, and Vallen. Additionally, the company was named a top Alliance Global ISV partner for its work with Microsoft on the Icertis Blockchain Framework and AI, as well as a top partner in Global Automotive for its work with leading automotive organizations including Daimler and Porsche.

Every year, the Microsoft Partner of the Year awards acknowledge Microsoft partners that have demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of solutions based on Microsoft technology. Awards were presented in 41 categories, with winners chosen from Microsoft's entire worldwide partner ecosystem of over 650,000 partners and 3,000 award submissions across 115 countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers and their solution's impact on the market.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like 3M, Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

