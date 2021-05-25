Icertis Welcomes SAP Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Icertis today announced that Gretchen Eischen , a Global VP of Marketing at SAP, joins the executive leadership team as CMO.

, a Global VP of Marketing at SAP, joins the executive leadership team as CMO. Gretchen will lead and further scale Icertis' brand awareness and demand generation, as well as corporate, product, partner, and customer marketing globally.

Long-time Icertis CMO, Seth Nesbitt transitions to a new role in HR as the Head of Purpose, Values, and Culture.

transitions to a new role in HR as the Head of Purpose, Values, and Culture. Icertis continues to lead the fast-growing $20B CLM category, which is quickly becoming the must-have system of intelligence for the C-Suite

Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), has appointed SAP veteran Gretchen Eischen as Chief Marketing Officer. Gretchen will lead a rapidly growing team of marketing professionals and oversee marketing strategy to support the full customer lifecycle, from brand to demand, customer adoption, and advocacy.

Gretchen spent 17 years at SAP working in a variety of leadership roles and brings to Icertis deep experience in global B2B technology marketing, digital transformation, client engagement, and SaaS customer success. Most recently, she served as the Global Vice President of Marketing for Intelligent Spend Management, overseeing end-to-end marketing strategy for the SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, and SAP Business Network brands.

"Gretchen brings deep cross-functional marketing leadership experience to Icertis at a pivotal phase in our journey. After crossing the $100 million revenue milestone last year, our growth has accelerated and the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform is becoming the de facto CLM standard in the enterprise," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-Founder, Icertis. "I am excited about partnering with Gretchen as she applies her substantial experience in building global brands, proven expertise in growth-focused marketing, and FORTE-values-based leadership as we forge ahead building the contract intelligence platform of the world."

"Today's most successful enterprises realize that their contracts are at the center of commerce," said Gretchen Eischen, Chief Marketing Officer, Icertis. "Icertis is the clear leader in the dynamically exploding CLM space and I'm energized by the opportunity to advance a high-performing marketing organization as Icertis transforms the foundation of commerce."

Gretchen joins Icertis at an exciting time in the company's continued growth trajectory. Icertis recently secured an $80 million Series F round, bringing the company's valuation to more than $2.8 billion – nearly triple the valuation at its last round of funding. Icertis' bold vision, unrivaled expertise, and enduring commitment to delivering organization-wide contract intelligence, are why the company is recognized as a proven leader in this massive and fast-growing SaaS category.

Long-time Chief Marketing Officer Seth Nesbitt will take on a new leadership role in HR as Icertis' Head of Purpose, Values, and Culture. Seth will focus on building and expanding on the company's award-winning culture and employee experience rooted in its core values - Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution (FORTE).

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

