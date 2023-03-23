Icertis Wins "Best Contract Management Solution" Award from FinTech Breakthrough

Global Awards Program Honors Icertis for Innovative Contract Intelligence Technology that Enables Strategic Outcomes for Finance Teams

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has received the "Best Contract Management Solution" award in the seventh annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. This honor follows the company's recognition as the LegalTech Breakthrough award winner for "Contract Management Innovation of the Year" and is a testament to the strategic outcomes enabled by contract intelligence for finance teams across all industries.

Icertis was selected from more than 4,000 nominations worldwide for its ability to help companies rapidly digitize contracts, structure the information within them into data, and connect that data to the surrounding ERP, SCM, CRM, and HCM systems that contracts touch. By applying artificial intelligence to contract data, Icertis is establishing contract intelligence as the fifth enterprise system of record and enabling businesses to increase revenue, reduce costs, ensure compliance, and manage risk.

"Today, digital solutions that can read contracts, structure their data, and connect that data across the enterprise are changing how businesses look at their contracts – not as cumbersome documents to be managed but as a strategic advantage to be leveraged," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "By applying AI to the critical business information contained in contracts, Icertis has created a new breakthrough category of software – contract intelligence – and a new approach to contract lifecycle management that supports speed, scale, and new insights with every transaction. Congratulations to the Icertis team on winning the 'Best Contract Management Solution' award for 2023!"

Contracts are the foundation of commerce, acting as the single source of truth for relationships between companies and their suppliers, customers, partners, and employees. The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform is built for every type of contract, allowing finance departments to partner with legal and procurement teams to digitally transform contracts and leverage data and AI to inform long-term strategies. With contract intelligence, companies can achieve the transparency and automation needed to realize critical revenue and compliance outcomes vital to the current business environment.

"Top banks and finance departments are thinking differently about how contracts impact their businesses in every way – they are navigating economic uncertainty, evolving competition, heightened oversight and increasing regulations, complex investments, and operational inefficiencies," said Jim Burnick, Senior Director of Financial Services, Icertis. "At the core of digital transformation initiatives, Icertis centralizes contract management and integrates contract data with intelligence into other systems of record for unimagined insights across the entire organization. Receiving this recognition is a testament to the business value that Icertis provides as companies look to ensure the intent of every contract is correctly captured and fully realized."

Icertis was the first company to grasp the true potential of CLM and has boldly pursued the vision of organization-wide contract intelligence for over a decade. The company has continued to build momentum as 30 percent of the Global 500 choose to build trust, strengthen bonds, and create a better world with Icertis.

The awards program is led by Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

