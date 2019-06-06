Icertis Wins IACCM Innovation and Excellence Award in Outstanding Service Provider Category

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it won the IACCM Innovation and Excellence award for 'Outstanding Service Provider' in EMEA, in recognition of its ongoing work with customers to transform their contract management.

Icertis received the award because of its track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions including: the best-in-class Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform, a family of associated Business and AI apps built on the ICM platform, and innovative solutions like the Icertis Blockchain Framework.

"We are delighted to recognize Icertis in this category – its work with leading global brands has clearly enabled significant business value for organizations through improvement of their contracting process and practices," said Sally Hughes, Global CEO, IACCM. "As companies strive to achieve world-class standards in their contracting and relationship management, we at IACCM are seeing more interest in digitally transforming contracts from static documents into strategic assets."

Icertis' artificial intelligence (AI) infused ICM platform continues to grow in popularity across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and in the last six months alone Icertis has been selected by leading companies across the region including Airbus, Bertelsmann, Daimler, DenizBank and Lantmännen.

"We're honored to receive this award from IACCM, an organization dedicated to improving the quality and integrity of commercial relationships, in recognition of the substantial value we deliver for customers," said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As Icertis pursues its mission of becoming the contract management platform of the world, this award provides further validation of the progress we are making toward that mission working with leading global enterprises."

About IACCM

The International Association for Contract & Commercial Management (IACCM) enables both public and private sector organizations and professionals to achieve world-class standards in their contracting and relationship management process and skills. With over 55,000 members across 175 countries and 20,514 corporations, IACCM is leading the way in responding to the demands of global networked markets.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like 3M, Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

