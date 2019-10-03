Icertis Wins Seattle Business Magazine Tech Impact Enterprise Award

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it won a Seattle Business Magazine Tech Impact Award in the Enterprise Category at the Tech Impact Awards, one of the Pacific Northwest's most distinguished tech events of the year.

Icertis was selected out of a record-breaking number of entries from Washington state's most innovative businesses. The company was nominated by the judging panel based on its forward-looking company strategy and revolutionary vision for the contract lifecycle management (CLM) market. Additionally, the publication recognized Icertis' explosive 125% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past four years and its customer base, which includes 5 of the world's top 10 most valuable companies.

Icertis is grounded in the belief that company values form the foundation of a successful and sustaining organization. All of its interactions with employees, customers, partners and stakeholders are guided by its values captured in the acronym "FORTE" – Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, Execution. The Tech Impact award follows Seattle Business Magazine recognizing Icertis as a Top Company to Work For in Washington State for the past three years in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized by Seattle Business Magazine for our strong vision, explosive growth and the success of our values-driven approach to business," said Brooke Hue, Chief People Officer of Icertis. "We know that success is the result of hard work from people across the organization, and we go out of our way to recognize the teams that make individuals successful. I am #IcertisProud as Icertians continue to transform the contract management category."

Icertis is widely recognized for its forward-looking vision to transform contracting, the foundation of commerce, and is viewed by analysts as an innovator in the CLM space. To deliver on this vision, the company deployed the Icertis Blockchain Framework, which customers like Mercedes-Benz Cars are already leveraging, and award-winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps that solve previously intractable enterprise contract management challenges.

"We have a compelling vision for disrupting the contract management market, as well as an unshakable commitment to creating a world-class workplace for all employees," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "This foundation, combined with a rapidly growing market and a category leading product make Icertis an exciting customer-centric execution company, with an empathetic, employee-centric culture."

