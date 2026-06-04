ICEYE launches partnership with the Florida Flood Hub to improve flood response and recovery

Near real-time flood intelligence will support hurricane resiliency through Florida's emergency and water management agencies

HELSINKI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, today announced a new partnership with the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation to enhance flood preparedness, response, recovery, and resilience efforts. Florida's state agencies and water management districts will use ICEYE's Flood Early Warning, Flood Insights, and Flood Rapid Impact solutions for emergency response operations, providing advanced notice and near real-time flood data across the state.

Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation

Florida's Flood Hub plays a critical role in helping the state mitigate and adapt to flooding from hurricanes and extreme weather by coordinating data, research, and tools that support informed decision-making by communities and policymakers. ICEYE has observed more than 18 flood events in Florida since 2022, offering essential data that has provided critical situational awareness to guide the planning of responses by emergency management agencies, as well as insights supporting strategies to mitigate hazards and increase resilience across the state.

ICEYE's partnership with Florida builds on years of operational use during major storms. Florida state agencies have used ICEYE data since Hurricane Ian in 2022, with continued support during Hurricanes Debby, Milton, and Helene in 2024. These events demonstrate the value of satellite-based flood intelligence when cloud cover, heavy rain, and limited ground access can delay traditional assessments.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to support emergency managers with timely, actionable data on flooding when it matters most, while also guiding efforts to improve resilience for our flood-prone communities," said Dr. Charles Jacoby, Associate Director of the Florida Flood Hub. "With ICEYE's satellite-based insights, we can provide teams with a consistent view of the likely and actual impacts of flooding, which is needed for coordinated response and recovery operations, as well as valuable insights to guide long-term strategies to mitigate damage and increase resilience."

ICEYE's Flood Insights provide an always-on monitoring tool for visualizing flood depth and extent data from multiple sources, while Flood Rapid Impact delivers rolling updates and automated analysis as the flood progresses, and Flood Early Warning helps responders prepare. Together, these capabilities improve situational awareness that supports rapid response and more informed decision-making during disasters.

"Hurricane season in the U.S. impacts dozens of states, and we recognize Florida as a leader when it comes to adopting innovative approaches to disaster response and resilience," said Andy Read, Vice President of Global Government Solutions at ICEYE. "By integrating satellite-powered flood intelligence, Florida is setting an example of how states can use data to better protect communities before, during, and after disasters."

As flooding events increase in frequency and severity, Florida's partnership with ICEYE reinforces the Flood Hub's statewide contribution to flood intelligence and resilience planning. ICEYE's advanced insights will enable emergency management teams and water management districts to respond with coordinated, informed decisions that support vulnerable communities before, during, and after major storm events.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Founded and headquartered in Finland, ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees across Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece, and the US.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

About Florida Flood Hub

The Florida Flood Hub was established by the state to address changes in the risk of flooding.

Hosted by the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science, the Flood Hub engages governments at all levels; academic and research institutions; private partners, and nongovernmental organizations to compile, customize, and create data that help them increase resilience to flooding.

The Florida Flood Hub is funded through the Resilient Florida Trust Fund, and it works in conjunction with the Resilient Florida Program to support statewide efforts that protect people, businesses, natural resources and coastal infrastructure.

SOURCE ICEYE