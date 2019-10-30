ICF Announces New Global Headquarters

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, announced that it has signed a lease on a new global headquarters in Reston, Virginia, in the heart of Northern Virginia's technology corridor just outside of Washington, D.C. ICF will occupy the full glass and steel tower currently under construction and scheduled for completion in late 2022.

At over 200,000 square feet, the new headquarters offers an efficient use of space that will provide annualized cost savings as well as greater services and amenities to ICF employees.

The building is part of the new Reston Station development, which features a range of on-site hotel, dining and retail amenities as well as direct access to Metro's Wiehle-Reston East station on the Silver Line. Other companies with new or planned offices at Reston Station include Google, Neustar, Rolls-Royce North America and British Telecom.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year we are very pleased to announce a new headquarters that will inspire innovation, creativity and collaboration," said John Wasson, chief executive officer of ICF. "We are confident that our new headquarters will support our growth, help us attract great talent, and provide one of the best employee experiences in the region."

ICF's new headquarters will feature a two-story glass lobby and a modern, open floorplan across eight levels of office space; outdoor areas including a roof deck and a sky terrace; and other amenities to support collaboration and creativity. The building is directly accessible from the Metro's Silver Line and local bike paths, and is close to major commuter routes and two major airports. The building will also be LEED and ENERGY STAR certified, continuing ICF's decades-long commitment to environmental sustainability.

ICF partnered with Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., a diversified real estate development and asset management company on the deal. Greg Lubar and Steve Ranck from Jones Lang LaSalle, a full-service commercial real estate services firm, represented ICF in the transaction.

"We are pleased to welcome ICF and its entire team to the Reston Station neighborhood," said Christopher Clemente, CEO, Comstock Companies. "Comstock has worked closely with the ICF executive team to finalize design criteria and amenity package details to establish an environment for a world-class global organization."

Read more at icf.com.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Media contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

Investor contacts: Lynn Morgen, lynn.morgen@advisiry.com +212.750.5800

David Gold, David.gold@advisiry.com +1.212.750.5800

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

