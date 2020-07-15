ICF Awarded $26M Task Order to Support Military Child and Youth Programs

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded a re-compete task order by the Department of Defense's (DOD) Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to support Military Community and Family Policy's Child and Youth Programs (CYP). The agreement, which was awarded in the first quarter of 2020, has a value of $26 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

The task order supports military-operated child development and youth programs across the DOD service branches. Each service branch operates its own system of care to deliver a variety of services and provider types to meet the unique needs of military families. These include programs focused on developmental child care, recreational activities, certified home care providers and other various services.

Under the agreement, ICF will continue its work with CNIC and the DOD service branches to build and manage enterprise-wide applications that support these programs, including those used to register, organize and manage information about certified child care providers, the disbursement of subsidies to those providers, and inspections of child care programs.

ICF will also expand its support services into additional areas such as military family readiness programs, which includes the expansion of the inspection system for greater standardization and oversight.

"ICF's key differentiator is our ability to bring both deep subject matter expertise and market-leading digital capabilities to address both the programmatic and the technological issues our clients face," said Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead. "In this case, our child welfare experts and technology and systems developers work in tandem to support service branches across DOD in their mission of ensuring our military children and youth are safe and in good care."

