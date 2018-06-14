ICF Awarded Key Position on GSA Alliant 2 IT Services Contract

"Alliant 2 provides agencies with a vehicle to help modernize mission-critical IT and meet the government's requirements not just today, but well into the future," Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Alan Thomas said in a GSA-issued statement announcing the awards.

Alliant 2 carries a "Best-in-Class" (BIC) designation by the Office of Management and Budget, meaning it is a preferred government contract for complex enterprise IT services. ICF now holds positions on three major BIC government vehicles, the others being GSA OASIS (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services), which covers complex professional services, and GSA HCaTS (Human Capital and Training Solutions), which provides customized solutions for human capital management and training requirements.

ICF is positioned as an innovator in the federal IT space. Earlier this year, the company was awarded two contracts to support the administration's sweeping IT Modernization Plan in the areas of customer experience and service delivery analytics. To Alliant 2, ICF brings specific expertise in health IT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital, CIO advisory and data analytics, among other capabilities.

"The Alliant program has a longstanding history of helping federal agencies address their most challenging IT requirements," said Mark Youman, senior vice president for ICF. "Our position on Alliant 2 provides ICF with tremendous access to the full expanse of the federal IT market and solidifies our position as one of the best-of-the-best in federal IT."

