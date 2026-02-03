ICF Awarded New $21 Million Contract for California Infrastructure Project

Will Provide Environmental Reviews for Major Transit Station Redevelopment Project

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, has been awarded a $21 million contract to lead environmental reviews for the Diridon Station Redevelopment Project in San Jose, California. The contract has a term of three years with up to two additional option years.

The Diridon Station, a key local transit hub, will be expanded and redesigned to address Northern California's future transit needs. ICF will deliver environmental services to the project including project management, technical studies, data modeling and analysis, environmental reviews and community and stakeholder engagement. These services will help ensure the project meets state and federal requirements, avoids delays, and is responsive to citizen needs.

"The Diridon Station Redevelopment Project reflects challenges many state and local governments face—bringing needed infrastructure improvements to life, while meeting environmental and community commitments," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We're excited to work alongside California's agencies to provide the analysis and engagement needed to move their efforts forward responsibly and transparently."

The Diridon Station Redevelopment Project is being advanced by a partnership of five agencies: the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board (Caltrain), the City of San Jose, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, the California High-Speed Rail Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Caltrain led the procurement on behalf of the partners.

ICF combines technology solutions with local staff with deep, industry-specific expertise to help state and local governments deliver more with less. For over 50 years, ICF has supported hundreds of complex transportation, water and energy infrastructure projects in states nationwide that help agencies and organizations navigate regulatory environments, manage statewide initiatives and deliver localized solutions. Working with various states nationwide, ICF has achieved measurable results in building stronger, more resilient communities.

