ICF Awarded Over $40 Million In Contracts to Drive Health Innovation with Advanced Technology

NIH Initiatives Will Enhance Generative AI Usage and Health Data Discoverability

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, has been awarded over $40 million in new and recompete contracts during the third quarter of 2024. The agreements span multiple National Institutes of Health (NIH) institutes and centers and will leverage ICF's cutting-edge technology and domain expertise to advance critical health programs.

Under these contracts, ICF will integrate its health, technical and scientific expertise with cloud and automated technologies, including generative AI and advanced analytics. These efforts will support IT and data modernization, software design and development, digital engagement, and research initiatives that help ensure improved health outcomes.

Key contract highlights include:

A new $11 million contract to support the National Library of Medicine's initiatives to advance generative AI projects, improve the discoverability of unprocessed materials and provide programming and technical support. The contract has a term of 30 months.

contract to support the National Library of Medicine's initiatives to advance generative AI projects, improve the discoverability of unprocessed materials and provide programming and technical support. The contract has a term of 30 months. Additional single-award contract and subcontract agreements support the integration and modernization of biomedical and cancer research data systems, the improvement of overall IT operations, the deployment of Agile software development and design services and no-code AI-enabled query tools, and more. The combined value of the agreements totals nearly $20 million with terms ranging from one to five years.

with terms ranging from one to five years. A new $11 million subcontract with Banyan Communications, a small, women-owned communications agency, to provide the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Information Resource Support Services a wide range of communication and digital engagement services through ICF Next, ICF's integrated, full-service digital and communications agency. The subcontract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

"NIH plays a critical role in advancing medical research and driving innovations that lead to better health outcomes for people worldwide," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We are excited to bring our industry-leading health, technology and data science expertise to continue our longstanding partnership with NIH and drive meaningful improvements in health research, services and the collective body of scientific knowledge."

For over 50 years, ICF has supported health initiatives for nearly all major federal agencies, including numerous agencies and programs within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company's thousands of health professionals work hand in hand with thousands of technologists, data scientists and communicators to deliver mission-critical programs that improve health outcomes. At ICF Next, mission-driven strategists, marketers, technologists, communicators and data scientists help clients build next-level stakeholder engagement.

