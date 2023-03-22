ICF Foundation Partners With Obama Foundation to Advance Rising Changemakers

-ICF-Credentialed Coaches Supporting Tomorrow's Leaders to Advance Positive Social Change -

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) Foundation announces its partnership with the Obama Foundation to provide coaching support to the leaders of the Obama Foundation Scholars program. Through this powerful partnership, the two organizations come together to advance the Obama Foundation's mission to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.

"At ICF Foundation, we have been privileged to witness first-hand the ripple effect coaching has for social good, passing from those who receive coaching to everyone else they touch," said ICF Foundation Vice President Coura Badiane. "I cannot wait to see what these leaders accomplish in and beyond this program."

The Obama Foundation Scholars program gives rising leaders from the United States and around the world who are already making a difference in their communities the opportunity to take their work to the next level through an immersive curriculum that brings together academic, skills-based, and hands-on learning. The one-year academic experience provides Scholars with leadership education and development, job training, and other activities to create sustainable solutions for their communities' most pressing issues. Through the partnership, ICF-credentialed coaches assist these in finding solutions to common leadership challenges such as problem-solving, goal-setting, and performance improvement. It signifies the continued investment that both Obama Foundation and the ICF Foundation have in empowering tomorrow's leaders and advancing positive social change.

Over a period of six months, 30 ICF-credentialed coaches provide 180 coaching hours to 30 scholars in the program. The scholars receive tailored support from ICF-credentialed executive coaches to aid their action plan development and advance their personal leadership journey.

