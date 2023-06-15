ICF Honored for "Extraordinary Leadership" in Addressing Climate Change

The Climate Registry Recognizes Company for Driving Positive Impact

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a Climate Leadership Award by The Climate Registry for reducing carbon pollution and addressing climate change in both its social actions and client work.

ICF was recognized for having comprehensive greenhouse gas inventories and aggressive emissions reduction goals, as well as for exemplifying "extraordinary leadership" in its response to climate change and engagement of supply chain peers and partners. This includes achieving a 93% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions against a 2013 baseline.

"ICF has had a longstanding commitment to sustainability, and we work with our clients, partners and one another every day to combat the impacts of climate change," said John Wasson, chair and CEO. "As the world faces increasingly more complex environmental challenges, we continue this commitment. I am incredibly proud of our work, our people and our contributions to the greater good as we work to achieve our purpose of building a more prosperous and resilient world for all."

ICF was the first professional services firm in the world to achieve net carbon neutrality in 2006 and has remained so ever since. It is also among the oldest and largest climate consultancies in the world. ICF started working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy from their inception and continues to be at the forefront of important moments in the history of climate science, policy and action.

This includes supporting many of the U.S. federal government's current flagship climate programs such as the annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, the ENERGY STAR® program and the National Climate Assessment. ICF climate experts also work with utilities, state and local governments, private-sector companies and national governments in Europe and around the world.

Read more about ICF's climate services and insights through the ICF Climate Center.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

