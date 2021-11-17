ICF Named Appian Trusted Delivery Partner of the Year in the Public Sector

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently named the Appian 2021 Trusted Delivery Partner in the Public Sector for consistent delivery of complex implementations built on the Appian Low-Code Platform and growth of its Appian public sector practice.

"A trusted delivery partner since 2012, ICF's solutions are high quality and high impact, designed to address the specific needs of the public sector," said Bruce Triner, Appian vice president for public sector. "ICF continues to innovate and extend its application of the Appian platform, bringing technical tools and expertise that accelerate the most complex enterprise implementations. The team's investments continue to advance our relationship and improve the quality of the solutions they deliver."

A premier Appian partner , ICF has one of the largest Appian practices in the public sector. The company has successfully delivered many of the platform partner's largest federal implementations, including its largest. ICF's current Appian-related projects include work for clients such as the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to name a few.

"The Appian platform combined with ICF's deep domain expertise allows us to provide new and legacy clients with new ways of working, using low-code technology and hyper-automation to accelerate delivery of their missions," said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead. "We have built partnerships with some of the strongest platform providers in the federal space, like Appian. We are heavily invested in continuing to grow these relationships and ensure agencies have cost-effective, scalable solutions to meet their digital transformation needs."

ICF was also awarded Appian's 2021 Public Sector Solutions Cup for its delivery of an efficient and effective financial examiner platform. ICF was the only large, premier Appian partner to receive this distinction.

ICF works with platform partners and practices in digital products, advanced analytics and automation to deliver responsive, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes. Read more about our digital transformation services and technology partnerships .

