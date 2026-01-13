ICF Secures $300 Million in New European Contracts

European Institutions Select Company to Provide Services Across All 27 EU Member States

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, has secured two significant new contracts with European institutions to design and deliver large-scale public communication campaigns across all 27 European Union (EU) Member States. The contracts, one single-award and one multiple-award, were secured in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. They have a combined ceiling value of nearly $300 million USD with a period of performance of up to five years.

The integrated citizen engagement campaigns will make EU priorities clear, relatable and relevant to audiences. ICF will tap into its extensive European network of agencies, local correspondents and content creators to implement the campaign and leverage advanced, AI-enabled technology to monitor sentiment, counter misinformation and optimize performance in real time.

"At a time of information overload and shifting public trust, we are honored to partner with the EU to ensure messages are not only heard, but understood, trusted and resonate with citizens everywhere," said Tobias Schaefer, ICF senior vice president for Europe and Asia. "Securing these flagship contracts reflects our deep policy expertise, and our ability to blend behavioral insights, creative storytelling and advanced AI and analytics to optimize campaigns that truly connect with EU audiences."

With offices in Brussels, Madrid, London, Berlin and other locations across Europe and Asia, ICF collaborates with international governments, businesses and organizations to design and deliver innovative solutions across highly diverse industries including energy, disaster management, environment and infrastructure, IT modernization, digital transformation, health and more.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

