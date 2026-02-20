ICI Creates Treasury Roadmap on Trump Accounts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) today submitted a detailed list of recommendations to the US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on how the agency can successfully launch Trump Accounts for the American people. The recommendations will support the effective implementation of Trump Accounts as the youngest Americans receive $1,000 from the government to launch their investment journey at birth.

"ICI was one of the earliest supporters of Trump Accounts because we believe that introducing investing at birth can put young Americans on a path toward long-term financial security. The recommendations we submitted today are focused on ensuring Trump Accounts are implemented efficiently and in a way that promotes competition and investor choice, both of which are essential to making this program work for families over the long term," said ICI President and CEO Eric Pan.

ICI has emphasized to Treasury that a competitive marketplace for account trustees and custodians is essential. Treasury should mitigate competitive advantages associated with one firm being selected as the initial account provider, including through white-labeling and avoiding potential impediments to rollovers so families can move accounts easily to their preferred financial institutions.

ICI also recommended that Treasury broadly interpret the eligible investment requirements for the benefit of investors. For example, allowing fund-of-funds structures offers Americans a route towards convenient diversification and professional asset allocation.

Additionally, ICI asked the administration to clarify that Trump Accounts and employer contribution programs are not subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and to offer guidance on the application of the $2,500 annual limit on employer contributions.

Click here to read the full ICI letter.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute