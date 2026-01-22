WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) is now on Instagram, offering a new way to experience the ICI Daily News. Via the Instagram handle @InvestmentCompanyInstitute, ICI will share insights on industry news, research and data, conference highlights, and advocacy efforts on behalf of individual investors.

The ICI Daily News is ICI's weekday morning briefing for industry professionals, delivering concise and timely news alongside ICI updates. The new Instagram handle brings ICI's flagship newsletter to social media, highlighting key articles, analysis, and market trends, as well as exclusive insights into ICI's initiatives, research, and advocacy through visual, interactive format.

"The team at ICI works every day to advocate for regulations and policies that help American families build a more secure financial future," said Erica Richardson, Chief of Staff & Chief Strategic Communications Officer. "For anyone interested in investing and saving for the future, this new channel offers an easy way to access timely insights on fund policy, markets, and investor issues."

Follow ICI on Instagram @InvestmentCompanyInstitute and click here to subscribe to the ICI Daily News.

