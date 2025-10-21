ICI Statement Congratulating New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric J. Pan released the following statement on the news of Sanae Takaichi's election as the new Prime Minister of Japan:

"On behalf of the Investment Company Institute, I offer my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi on taking office as Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to continued dialogue and collaboration between the new Takaichi Administration and ICI.

"ICI represents the leading global asset management firms, and our members strongly support the Japanese government's commitment to promoting the growth of asset management services in Japan. We hope that, under Prime Minister Takaichi's strong leadership, Japan will continue to strengthen its position as an international hub for the asset management industry, and the government will work to expand access to asset management services for all Japanese citizens seeking to invest for a secure and prosperous financial future.

"Recent reforms by the Japanese government, including the expansion of the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) program and enhancements to the defined contribution pension system, represent meaningful steps toward improving the financial well-being of all Japanese citizens. These initiatives will allow more households to benefit from the diversified investment options offered by asset managers, helping them better prepare for retirement and other long-term financial goals.

"We encourage Prime Minister Takaichi to continue advancing these important efforts to strengthen the financial well-being of Japanese households and foster deeper capital markets."

Background:

The ICI has been actively engaged in developing policy recommendations to help the Japanese government deliver better outcomes for Japanese households through long-term investing. This work includes ICI's 2024 policy paper (available in both English and Japanese) outlining recommendations to strengthen Japan's defined contribution pension system and enhance the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) program. Building on that foundation, ICI recently released a new paper "The Untapped Potential of Target Date Funds in Japanese Retirement Accounts" which explores opportunities to expand the use of diversified investment strategies in retirement savings (also available in both English and Japanese).

