ICI Welcomes SEC's Proposed Amendments to Small Entity Definitions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) released the following statement following the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) announcement proposing amendments to the definition of a small entity for investment companies and advisers for the purposes of the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA).

"ICI applauds Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins for today's proposal to modernize the definition of a 'small entity.' This thoughtful update reflects the realities of today's markets and will ensure that regulations give appropriate consideration to the unique challenges facing smaller market participants.

"By increasing asset thresholds to capture more entities and offering inflation adjustments, the Commission is taking a long-needed step towards tailored rulemaking that refrains from imposing unnecessary burdens on smaller firms, while always preserving strong investor protections.

"This modernization effort will allow smaller advisers and funds to devote more resources to serving clients while helping preserve a broad and diverse financial services marketplace—a win for American investors."

