iCIMS Achieves Leading International Privacy and Information Security Certifications
Talent Cloud company becomes one of the first recruitment software providers to be ISO/IEC 27701 - Privacy Information Management System certified and completes SOC 2, Type II audit
Jan 14, 2021, 09:02 ET
HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the Talent Cloud company for recruiting, today announced it received two premier certifications validating its dedication to data security and privacy. iCIMS proudly became one of the first recruitment software providers to receive its ISO/IEC 27701 – Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) certification, a new international standard, and completed its first SOC 2, Type II audit. As the leader in enabling organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, it is business-critical for iCIMS to maintain the highest level of security to protect employers' data and job candidates' privacy.
The PIMS certification validates that iCIMS provides a comprehensive set of management and operational controls and its compliance with global data protection, privacy laws, and regulations. It enables iCIMS' 4,000 customers worldwide to more easily comply with the ever-changing and increasingly important landscape of global data protection and privacy requirements, including those found within the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Completing the SOC 2, Type II audit without any exceptions validates iCIMS' Talent Cloud, including the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity.
"With more than 330 million global users and a collective workforce of 30 million people, our customers rely on our business to keep up with the rapidly-evolving world of data protection and security," said Douglas Kersten, chief information security officer at iCIMS. "These two achievements demonstrate our commitment to upholding high security standards around our products and services and allow our customers to remain focused on building their winning workforce, without worrying about compliance and the safety of their applicants' data."
The two milestones are an extension to iCIMS' long-standing ISO 27001 certification. For more information, please read iCIMS' blog post. Visit www.icims.com for more about iCIMS' Talent Cloud.
About iCIMS, Inc.
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.
Contact:
Carlee Capawana
[email protected]
908-947-6572
SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.