iCIMS Achieves Leading International Privacy and Information Security Certifications

Completing the SOC 2, Type II audit without any exceptions validates iCIMS' Talent Cloud, including the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity.

"With more than 330 million global users and a collective workforce of 30 million people, our customers rely on our business to keep up with the rapidly-evolving world of data protection and security," said Douglas Kersten, chief information security officer at iCIMS. "These two achievements demonstrate our commitment to upholding high security standards around our products and services and allow our customers to remain focused on building their winning workforce, without worrying about compliance and the safety of their applicants' data."

The two milestones are an extension to iCIMS' long-standing ISO 27001 certification. For more information, please read iCIMS' blog post. Visit www.icims.com for more about iCIMS' Talent Cloud.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

