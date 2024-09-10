iCIMS Appoints Marc Thompson as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran CFO brings extensive experience in scaling software businesses

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, today announced that Marc Thompson has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Thompson will oversee iCIMS' financial strategy and operations and support the company's growth plans.

Thompson has more than 30 years of corporate finance, investment banking within the HCM services sector and private equity experience, as well as a track record of driving financial and operational excellence across both private and public companies. He joins iCIMS from EverCommerce, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, where he served as CFO and supported the company's growth initiatives, drove its capitalization strategy and oversaw the finance and accounting organizations. He led the company through its successful IPO and execution of more than 50 acquisitions. Thompson previously served as co-head of investment banking at Oppenheimer & Co, where he formed the software and services team, which included an HCM sector focus, that executed 120+ financing and M&A transactions valued at more than $15 billion.

"Marc joins our executive leadership team at a pivotal moment, as we deliver category-leading TA technology products for our customers, accelerate investments in AI and expand our market leadership worldwide," said Jason Edelboim, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "He is a highly accomplished financial leader with decades of experience driving growth and value creation for software companies, and his expertise will be instrumental in our next phase of growth."

"iCIMS is a category leader, has a compelling vision, a strong culture and a unique market opportunity," said Thompson. "I look forward to joining the team to accelerate iCIMS' growth and profitability, while maintaining our commitment to product innovation and customer success excellence."

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

