iCIMS Acquires Altru Labs, Adding Employee-Generated Video Storytelling to the Company's Talent Cloud Platform

"I'm excited for our customers to see firsthand how Altru's innovative storytelling technology can transform how they engage world-class talent with compelling, user-generated video content," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "Together, we're offering a robust solution that the market has never seen before during a time that it's needed most. We're leaning in on technology that is critical to HR transformation and modern talent acquisition, and are thrilled to deliver the next generation of digital talent engagement."

Altru is an award-winning, mobile-first video platform that empowers employee-generated storytelling to enhance the candidate, employee, and recruitment marketing experience. Based in New York, Altru delivers a mobile-first platform that enables organizations like Target, PwC, Intuit, L'Oréal, and Box to create and nurture authentic relationships with their candidates by producing content driven by audience intent.

"The most effective and compelling way to tell your brand story is through your own employees," said Alykhan Rehmatullah, CEO and co-founder of Altru. "Coming together with iCIMS, the market leader, helps us accelerate that vision so employers around the world can attract and engage top talent with authentic, user-generated video content."

With the acquisition of Altru, iCIMS customers will have the ability to easily capture, edit, brand, approve, and distribute employee-generated video content to use on corporate websites and social media, as well as through email and text campaigns. Similarly, Altru's customers – enterprise companies leading the world's digital transformation – can seamlessly plug into the Talent Cloud to more effectively attract, engage, hire, and advance world-class talent.

