iCIMS Announces General Availability of iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace and New AI Capabilities

Business leaders know that their organization won't be able to meet their goals without the right talent. Tweet this

"Although there have been record levels of resignation, talent is not 'resigned' from the labor market – people are leaving their current roles for new opportunities," said Mark Brandau, vice president, portfolio marketing, iCIMS. "People are upgrading their jobs, and organizations must upgrade their talent strategy and technology to remain competitive and retain talent. Organizations that are struggling to meet business goals, due to staffing shortages, could benefit from looking within their existing workforce."

New iCIMS Talent Cloud innovations within the winter release help to:

Connect with internal and external talent with AI-powered capabilities. iCIMS takes an applied intelligence approach to AI with native technology that is applicable for various uses across the iCIMS Talent Cloud to simplify, accelerate and inform hiring and talent mobility processes. iCIMS is future-proofing its solutions with state-of-the-art technologies, including its newly patented Ensemble AI, to make it easier for candidates to find relevant roles, get hired and develop their career path. Its AI-powered job matching and digital assistant capabilities intelligently connect people with the right jobs, using the ensemble stacking method to improve accuracy and reduce bias.

iCIMS takes an applied intelligence approach to AI with native technology that is applicable for various uses across the iCIMS Talent Cloud to simplify, accelerate and inform hiring and talent mobility processes. iCIMS is future-proofing its solutions with state-of-the-art technologies, including its newly patented Ensemble AI, to make it easier for candidates to find relevant roles, get hired and develop their career path. Its AI-powered job matching and digital assistant capabilities intelligently connect people with the right jobs, using the ensemble stacking method to improve accuracy and reduce bias. Transform how organizations reengage and retain talent. iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace makes it easier for employees to manage their skills within their dynamic talent profile and discuss career development opportunities with a digital assistant 24x7. The solution was designed to elevate the experience so employees can go beyond 'opportunity identification' to 'opportunity inspiration.'

iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace makes it easier for employees to manage their skills within their dynamic talent profile and discuss career development opportunities with a digital assistant 24x7. The solution was designed to elevate the experience so employees can go beyond 'opportunity identification' to 'opportunity inspiration.' Create innovative, hyper-personalized experiences. Talent teams can now convert more talent with dynamic video content that can be shared across various channels throughout the talent journey to tell the right stories at the right time. Enhanced email marketing automation enables talent teams to send more relevant content to reduce candidate ghosting, nurture in-demand talent and more.

Business leaders know that their organization won't be able to meet their goals without the right talent. More information on how iCIMS' new innovations can help accelerate change across the entire talent journey is available here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact

Carlee Capawana

Manager of external communications, iCIMS

[email protected]

9089476572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.