ICIMS Awarded for AI, Enterprise Scale and Labor Market Intelligence

Third consecutive year of multi-program recognition validates ICIMS' ability to solve complex enterprise hiring challenges

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, the leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced multiple recognitions from leading analyst firms and industry awards across its AI hiring platform and labor market intelligence program. The accolades reflect ICIMS' continued momentum in helping large organizations navigate increasingly complex hiring environments and deliver measurable results at scale.

Industry Recognition for Enterprise Talent Acquisition Leadership

"This recognition reflects our focus on delivering real impact across the hiring lifecycle." Post this

For the third consecutive year, ICIMS was named "Best Comprehensive Solution for Talent Acquisition" in Lighthouse Research & Advisory's seventh annual Tech Awards, recognizing the company's ability to solve core hiring challenges for enterprise organizations. ICIMS was also selected as a "Best in Class" winner across all award categories for its differentiated capabilities and measurable customer impact. The Lighthouse judging panel cited the example of a home health provider, which has more than 37,000 employees across more than 40 brands, which used ICIMS to achieve a 242% increase in applications and a 68% decrease in recruiter turnover.

"ICIMS has consistently demonstrated what it looks like to build enterprise AI that powers smarter hiring and delivers measurable business impact and ROI," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "The results we see from their customers are not incremental improvements; they reflect a platform that is genuinely changing how large organizations think about and execute hiring at scale. That kind of validated, repeatable impact is exactly what our judging criteria are designed to surface."

ICIMS Insights Program Recognized for Data Innovation

ICIMS Insights, the company's labor market intelligence program, was named "Overall Data Science Solution of the Year" in the seventh annual Data Breakthrough Awards, selected from more than 3,500 nominations worldwide. The recognition marks the third consecutive year ICIMS Insights has been honored, underscoring the growing importance of hiring data in shaping business strategy and workforce decisions.

Powered by a global dataset spanning ~3.2 million global users, ~243 million applications and more than 5.1 million hires annually, ICIMS Insights provides a view into current hiring trends at enterprise scale.

Additional Recognition Across AI and Talent Acquisition Programs

ICIMS earned additional recognition across industry and peer‑driven programs and publications:

"Enterprise hiring has become more complex, with talent acquisition teams under pressure to fill roles faster, improve hiring quality and manage growing application volumes," said Eric Connors, chief product officer, ICIMS. "They need proven, responsible AI that helps solve these challenges and drive consistent, measurable business outcomes. This recognition reflects our focus on delivering real impact across the hiring lifecycle."

Explore recent awards and recognition and request a demo to see how ICIMS is powering exceptional hiring for the world's leading brands.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. More than 4,400 companies across 200 countries — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.