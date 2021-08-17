iCIMS Announces INSPIRE European Summit in Partnership with UNLEASH

"...we are proud to bring back the highly-anticipated event in a new, modern format." Tweet this

INSPIRE European Summit has a strong lineup of speakers including global talent acquisition leaders from Adidas, the global retail giant with teams across 100 nations, Spotify, the Sweden-based audio streaming and media services provider with 365 million users, DHL Express, a leading logistics company that employs more than 400,000 people and delivers more than 1.6 billion parcels each year, Novartis, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, and more. The event will cover crucial topics in talent acquisition, workforce planning and business strategy including the ethics of leveraging AI in recruiting, global talent mobility programs, impactful modern recruitment technology, candidate expectations and equitable hiring strategies to build more diverse teams.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the INSPIRE event with iCIMS this autumn," said Marc Coleman, CEO, UNLEASH. "HR has been in the eye of the storm over the past 18 months and has a much more important role to play over the next 18 months as we prepare for the new economy and a labor market that's completely changed overnight. Covid has been a time machine in the age of machines, where the war for talent has quickly moved from nuclear to space age. The 'Great Resignation' and 'Work from Anywhere' is not just industry news, but the talk of the mainstream media – so bringing HR leaders together to talk tactics and strategy could not be more timely. UNLEASH's European community have so many important exclusive insights to share, I really can't wait to welcome everyone along on Tuesday, 21st October."

"I'm looking forward to joining INSPIRE European Summit, hosted by UNLEASH and iCIMS, where I'll be speaking with fellow CHROs on an extremely timely topic within Spotify and in the HR community at large – talent mobility," said Katarina Berg, chief human resources officer, Spotify. "More than ever at Spotify, we want our people to have a growth mindset, one that fuels their passion and curiosity, and drives their development. It's what's best for our people, our talent retention and ultimately, our business."

Additional details regarding the agenda will be released soon. Save your virtual seat here.

The event will take place prior to iCIMS' second annual INSPIRE Virtual Conference on Nov. 16-17, featuring celebrity speaker Dan Levy, Emmy® and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer and global industry analyst Josh Bersin. Global talent leaders can register for the free event here.

