iCIMS Announces Musical Performers for its INSPIRE Virtual Conference

"INSPIRE 2021 is all about moving forward together as a stronger community," said Susan Vitale, CMO at iCIMS. Tweet this

Spencer is paving her own path in the country music genre and has been named a PEOPLE Magazine One to Watch, 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch and one of USA Today's "12 Black Artists Shaping Country Music's Future." Known for her free spirit and standout ability to mold life, truth and wild imagination into her songs, she writes stories that are relatable and honest.

"We are so thrilled Amos Lee and Brittney Spencer can join us at INSPIRE, and are grateful to both of them for sharing such important personal stories about mental health and representation through their music," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer, iCIMS. "INSPIRE 2021 is all about moving forward together as a stronger community, and we could not be more excited to connect and shape the future together."

Additional INSPIRE speakers include global industry analyst Josh Bersin, Gen Z and Millennial expert Jason Dorsey, the world's leading poetic voice Sekou Andrews, as well as leaders from FedEx Express, IBM, Hilton, Uber, Rite Aid, and more. Talent and technology innovators are encouraged to register now to join the community and move forward together in transforming the world of work.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

[email protected]

908-947-6572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.icims.com

