ICIMS Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Leadership in AI for Recruiting and Hiring

Introduces new name for its enterprise AI capabilities —ICIMS Coalesce AI—highlighting focus on responsible AI

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, the enterprise talent acquisition platform, today introduced a new brand identity aligned with its leadership in AI-powered recruiting and hiring. The refreshed brand reflects the company's focus on delivering responsible AI embedded within enterprise-grade talent acquisition software to help organizations hire more effectively and compete more successfully.

Along with a new visual identity, ICIMS unveiled ICIMS Coalesce AI, the new name for its enterprise AI capabilities. ICIMS Coalesce AI brings the full power of AI together with human oversight, ensuring organizations benefit from automation and intelligence while maintaining control, governance and transparency.

"We believe exceptional hiring is what enables businesses to grow, compete and shape what comes next." Post this

"At ICIMS, we believe exceptional hiring is what enables businesses to grow, compete and shape what comes next," said Jason Edelboim, chief executive officer, ICIMS. "We have evolved our platform to combine responsible AI with the security, scalability and configurability enterprises require. Our new brand identity reflects who we are today, a market-leading product innovator uniting trusted AI with our enterprise-grade platform."

Introducing ICIMS Coalesce AI

At the center of ICIMS' product evolution is ICIMS Coalesce AI, the unified intelligence layer embedded across the entire ICIMS platform. Rather than treating AI as a series of disconnected capabilities, ICIMS Coalesce AI brings intelligent automation, insight and assistance to every stage of the hiring journey, with core AI features included for new customers. Spanning intelligent candidate search and match, digital assistants, autonomous agents and ICIMS Frontline AI, ICIMS Coalesce AI unites AI automation and intelligence with ICIMS' market-leading platform.

ICIMS Coalesce AI reflects ICIMS' innovative and responsible approach, giving customers control over how and when AI is applied, with transparency, governance and a human in the loop. ICIMS delivers innovation responsibly, balancing speed and intelligence with enterprise-grade security, explainability and control.

"ICIMS demonstrates a thoughtful approach to the responsible use of AI, where technology supports insight and efficiency while keeping decision-making clearly human-led and people-driven," said ICIMS customer Angela Biel, director of talent acquisition, ATCC.

"When I look at ICIMS, I see a company that is being very intentional and thoughtful about its new approach around this AI-driven platform, and I see a balance between innovation and trust," said Madeline Laurano, founder and chief analyst, Aptitude Research. "This is not just a company with a long history. It's a company that's looking to shape the future of talent acquisition."

According to ICIMS' forthcoming report in partnership with Aptitude Research, nearly 70% of organizations are using AI to support talent acquisition, and nearly 50% are using or piloting agentic AI. As AI adoption in hiring accelerates and scrutiny around trust, governance and impact increases, ICIMS' evolution brings its market leadership to life, showing how organizations can hire smarter, scale confidently and adapt as workforce needs change, without sacrificing trust, control or reliability.

A Brand for the Future of Hiring

Alongside its product evolution, ICIMS introduced a modernized visual identity led by a new vibrant purple, an updated design mark and a new tagline—"powering exceptional hiring"—conveying ICIMS' belief that hiring should be a strategic business advantage, where people, insight and intelligence come together to power exceptional outcomes.

The refreshed brand underscores ICIMS' differentiated strengths:

Fully future-ready innovation , combining proven enterprise software with the speed and agility of AI to deliver new innovations responsibly and reliably.

, combining proven enterprise software with the speed and agility of AI to deliver new innovations responsibly and reliably. Designed to work wherever and however organizations hire , from high-volume frontline roles to complex corporate recruiting, while maintaining the scalability, security and reliability enterprise IT demands.

, from high-volume frontline roles to complex corporate recruiting, while maintaining the scalability, security and reliability enterprise IT demands. Powered by insights no one else can deliver, leveraging game-changing capabilities of responsible AI, the industry's most sophisticated reporting and analytics and real-world hiring data from thousands of customers.

"ICIMS' new brand clearly reflects the future of hiring—one where advanced AI does the heavy lifting, but people stay firmly in control," said Maria Schaefer, VP of enterprise talent operations, BrightSpring Health. "It signals a thoughtful, responsible approach to innovation that empowers recruiters and hiring teams to focus on what they do best: building meaningful connections and making great hiring decisions."

"I'm really excited about the ICIMS brand refresh," said Abhinav Shrivastava, research manager, IDC. "Coupling purpose-built AI and turnkey integrations across the HR tech stack, ICIMS is uniquely positioned right now. It speaks to IT leaders who care about seamless integrations and to HR leaders who focus on solving talent shortages. It's a smart evolution of the brand."

To learn more about the new ICIMS brand and see it in action, visit ICIMS.com or experience it firsthand at Transform in Las Vegas from March 23-25.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. More than 4,400 companies across 200 countries — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.