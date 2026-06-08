ICIMS Appoints Brad Korch Chief Financial Officer

Korch brings deep expertise in corporate finance and investor relations to support the company's next phase of growth under new CEO Marc Thompson

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise hiring platform, announced that Brad Korch has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today. Korch will oversee ICIMS' global finance organization, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, shared services, business intelligence and analytics.

Korch joins ICIMS following the company's recent appointment of Marc Thompson as Chief Executive Officer. Together, Thompson and Korch will partner to position ICIMS for long-term growth, strengthen operational execution and continue advancing the company's AI-driven enterprise hiring platform for corporate and frontline hiring.

"The company remains focused on powering exceptional hiring for the world's biggest brands." Post this

"Brad brings a strong combination of experience, financial discipline and strategic perspective working closely with executive teams and investors," said Marc Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of ICIMS. "As we build on our momentum and continue investing in responsible AI innovation, Brad will play a critical role in ensuring we scale operations efficiently, deliver value to our customers and drive long-term growth."

Korch is a seasoned leader with significant experience across corporate finance, investor relations and capital markets. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations at EverCommerce, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs. He previously partnered with Thompson at EverCommerce, where they worked closely to support the company's growth. Prior to that, he held senior finance and investor relations roles at Zayo Group and earlier in his career held research and consulting roles at firms including Credit Suisse, Prudential Equity Group and Accenture. Brad earned his MBA in finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University.

"ICIMS is uniquely positioned at the intersection of enterprise software and AI, with a strong operational foundation, differentiated platform and a clear focus on customer outcomes," said Korch. "I look forward to partnering with Marc and the leadership team to build on this momentum and support the company's continued growth."

The appointment comes as ICIMS continues to execute against its strategy to deliver an enterprise-grade platform for corporate and frontline hiring, powered by responsible AI innovation. With a strong leadership team in place, the company remains focused on powering exceptional hiring for the world's biggest brands.

Request an ICIMS demo and see how the new ICIMS Frontline AI solution helps organizations recruit frontline talent faster, reduce candidate drop-off and improve hiring manager efficiency.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.