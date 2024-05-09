iCIMS Appoints Joseph Benjamin as Chief Technology Officer and Eric Connors as Chief Product Officer

Seasoned executives join the leading talent acquisition technology company to drive and execute customer-focused product innovation vision and strategy

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS announced two key appointments to its executive team. Joseph Benjamin will join as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective next week, and Eric Connors joined the organization earlier this year as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Benjamin and Connors will lead the technology and product teams behind the company's award-winning product portfolio and continue the acceleration of iCIMS' longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) program. Benjamin and Connors succeed Al Smith, who is retiring after nearly 10 years of scaling the iCIMS platform to become a global leader that enables millions of talent acquisition (TA) professionals to hire and retain hundreds of millions of people every year.

"We are thankful for the profound impact Al Smith has had on iCIMS over the last decade and confident that Joseph and Eric have the wealth of TA, AI and product leadership to lead our vision and provide the best experiences for our customers and their candidates across the TA journey," said Jason Edelboim, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "Together, these customer-centric leaders will take our technology to the next level and deliver the right innovative solutions that tackle complex business challenges."

Benjamin brings decades of experience at global business-to-business and business-to-consumer software-as-a-service companies, where he led and scaled product and engineering teams in high growth, cloud-based applications and services. He excels in technology transformation, managing global infrastructure, software development, security, data science, data-driven products and unifying people and platforms through mergers and acquisitions. Benjamin served in several senior technology roles at Oracle and DataLogix, Inc. over the course of 17 years. Most recently, he held the role of CTO of Behavox, a leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions where he led software engineering, security and compliance and infrastructure automation.

Connors – who was recently named a 2024 Top 100 HR Tech Influencer - previously served as chief operating officer (COO) at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Mortgage Technology, a division of ICE which owns and operates financial exchanges around the world, including the New York Stock Exchange. As COO, Connors led the overall strategy of ICE Mortgage – a leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry – including product and acquisitions, product management, user experience, product compliance and corporate development. He has also served in leadership roles at CoreLogic, Yodlee – where he helped drive the success of the company through IPO – and Oracle.

iCIMS powers hiring for some of the biggest and most progressive companies, including a quarter of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies like Lockheed Martin, T-Mobile, General Mills and Target. iCIMS' new CPO and CTO will drive continuous innovation, shape product development based on extensive customer feedback, provide top-notch experiences and deliver more value to organizations as they build winning teams. Smith will continue to support in an advisory role through the transition.

"iCIMS has a strong foundation of excellence and customer satisfaction, and I look forward to building on that legacy, with my fellow leaders, and driving the next wave of growth and transformation," said Benjamin. "In partnership with our talented technology and product organizations, we will continue to deliver best-in-class hiring solutions so our customers can win through the power of their people."

TA professionals are encouraged to join iCIMS Next, a free virtual user conference, on May 16 to hear from iCIMS leaders and connect with customers worldwide for thought leadership, hands-on best practices, and support and training sessions. Attendees will be eligible to earn Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits for approved sessions.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation.

iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

