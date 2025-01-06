iCIMS Appoints Nikki Grigsby as New Chief Customer Officer

Leading talent acquisition technology company strengthens commitment to customer success and innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS today announced that Nikki Grigsby has joined as chief customer officer (CCO) and will lead the company's customer success, professional services and technical support organizations. Grigsby is an accomplished executive with experience in high-growth technology companies, known for improving the customer experience and delivering client success to global enterprise organizations. She succeeds Diane Fanelli, who is retiring after more than four years of serving as iCIMS' chief operating officer.

"Our top priority is our customers' success, and Nikki is a seasoned executive who will be focused exclusively on delivering world-class customer experiences," said Jason Edelboim, CEO at iCIMS. "Her wealth of HR technology experience and strong commitment to delivering customer success make her the ideal fit for iCIMS, as she will serve as the champion for our thousands of customers around the globe. I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to Diane for her exceptional leadership in shaping our customer and partner community and delivering award-winning customer success and services."

As CCO at iCIMS, Grigsby will deliver customer-centric innovations, mission-critical value and best-in-category service to thousands of organizations and millions of users worldwide. Prior to iCIMS, Grigsby served as chief operations & HR officer at Syndigo — a leader in optimizing data recording and control — where she led HR and talent strategies, customer success, implementation services, customer support, retail and data and content operations. She previously held senior executive roles at Cision and ADP, leading various functions including client experience, customer success, support, training and implementation operations.

"iCIMS has a strong foundation of customer success and innovation, and I look forward to building on this to empower organizations to find and hire the talent they need to succeed," Grigsby said. "Working with the talented team and leadership at iCIMS, we will focus on anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of our customers, driving measurable success and delivering exceptional experiences."

iCIMS powers hiring for the biggest and most innovative companies, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, like Ulta Beauty, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and General Dynamics. The company recently ranked as the No. 1 vendor in user experience and vendor satisfaction for recruiting and onboarding solutions in the enterprise segment . The study was conducted by Sapient Insights Group, based on user survey results from more than 3,000 organizations.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com .

