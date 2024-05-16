iCIMS Delivers Next-Generation CRM Technology with Availability of AI-powered iCIMS Candidate Experience Management

The new solution builds upon iCIMS' longstanding AI innovation program. Post this

"Regardless of the economic ebbs and flows, businesses always have a consistent need to nurture quality talent and convert them to new hires – but accomplishing that at scale and with confidence has been a challenge for recruiting teams,"

says Eric Connors, chief product officer, iCIMS. "iCIMS CXM is pressing the reset button on recruitment marketing and reimagining CRM technology as we know it. We're giving recruiters and TA teams a new way to provide top-notch candidate experiences at scale, reduce manual effort and yield better recruitment ROI in the process."

Merging the power of iCIMS Marketing Automation, iCIMS CRM and AI, iCIMS CXM delivers cutting edge recruitment marketing innovation to help boost engagement and, ultimately, applicant conversions. iCIMS CXM addresses today's biggest talent sourcing challenges, notably, by providing native and robust personalization, AI matching and engagement scoring capabilities. Current iCIMS CRM customers can now upgrade to iCIMS CXM.

iCIMS CXM can help talent teams:

Rediscover existing, primed talent and save on costs. iCIMS CXM integrates with iCIMS ATS to automatically surface hidden gems – silver medalists, top applicants and past employees – all in one place.

Create hyper-personalized candidate journeys and improve engagement. Recruiters can craft personalized outreach that resonates with each candidate based on their unique interactions with your content, boosting engagement and conversions.

Save time with high levels of automation. Teams can automate the process of finding and engaging top talent, freeing up recruiters and sourcers from time-consuming tasks and optimizing productivity.

In line with its general availability, The American Business Awards ("Stevies") recently awarded iCIMS CXM for "Best Emerging Technology" in the 2024 award program. iCIMS CXM earned recognition for its impressive innovation, demonstrated impact, scalability and adaptability and user-friendly experience.

As noted by the American Business Awards: "iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM) stands out as a pioneering solution in the recruitment technology space, addressing critical inefficiencies within traditional CRM systems. By harnessing behavior-based campaigns, deep engagement scoring, and robust marketing automation, iCIMS CXM revolutionizes talent sourcing and management. It adeptly meets modern TA team expectations for agility, personalization, and efficiency, particularly in fluctuating labor markets."

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

