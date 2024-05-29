iCIMS Named Strategic Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for Third Consecutive Year

Europe's #1 HR industry analyst firm recognizes iCIMS for its strong market performance and ability to meet the complex needs of global, enterprise-scale customers

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS proudly announces it has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the third consecutive year. The Strategic Leader position once again solidifies iCIMS' growth in the European market and validates its rich suite of capabilities across the talent acquisition journey. The Fosway Group recognition reinforces iCIMS' commitment to customer success and ability to meet the needs of complex, multi-national, enterprises like Hermès International, Air France, Carrefour and AstraZeneca. This announcement complements U.S. analyst sentiment, with Lighthouse Research recently naming iCIMS "Best Comprehensive Solution" for talent acquisition.

HR leaders are under immense pressure to hire and retain high-performing teams, faster and with fewer resources. A recent iCIMS survey of thousands of CHROs and chief people officers confirmed that the majority are spending more of their time on talent acquisition strategy, and that the technology their teams use is more important today than it was two years ago. Faced with technology decisions that impact their organizations' bottom lines, CHROs turn to reports like the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for guidance on a product's potential, performance, presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectory to inform their decisions.

"iCIMS remains at the vanguard of AI adoption in talent acquisition" - David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group Post this

"We're continuing to invest heavily in innovation to enable our customers to hire the right people quickly, efficiently and at scale," said Jason Edelboim, CEO at iCIMS. "We appreciate Fosway's recognition of our strong commitment to delivering the leading platform in our category to address the talent acquisition needs of global corporate enterprises."

iCIMS continuously innovates for its global customer community, most recently through its:

Award-winning , AI-powered hiring platform . iCIMS' all-in-one recruitment software helps thousands of organizations recruit and retain great teams, boost efficiency, cut recruiting costs and exceed candidate expectations. Earlier this month, iCIMS announced availability for its AI-powered iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM) solution that enables users to find candidates that are both most interested and most qualified through a combination of advanced marketing automation, engagement scoring and artificial intelligence – a first of its kind for candidate relationship management. Earlier this year, iCIMS launched a new GenAI-powered recruiting assistant.

. iCIMS' all-in-one recruitment software helps thousands of organizations recruit and retain great teams, boost efficiency, cut recruiting costs and exceed candidate expectations. Earlier this month, iCIMS announced availability for its AI-powered iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM) solution that enables users to find candidates that are both most interested and most qualified through a combination of advanced marketing automation, engagement scoring and artificial intelligence – a first of its kind for candidate relationship management. Earlier this year, iCIMS launched a new GenAI-powered recruiting assistant. Award-winning iCIMS Insights program : In addition to its best-in-class solutions that drive ROI across the hiring lifecycle, iCIMS provides customers with proprietary data reports, based on activity from hundreds of millions of applicants and millions of users. With more than 20 years of expertise in talent acquisition innovation and expansive global reach, these reports help customers make sense of the ever-changing hiring landscape. The iCIMS Insights program was recently recognized as the 2024 Overall Data Science Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

: In addition to its best-in-class solutions that drive ROI across the hiring lifecycle, iCIMS provides customers with proprietary data reports, based on activity from hundreds of millions of applicants and millions of users. With more than 20 years of expertise in talent acquisition innovation and expansive global reach, these reports help customers make sense of the ever-changing hiring landscape. The iCIMS Insights program was recently recognized as the 2024 Overall Data Science Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards. Customer support: The company recently hosted a virtual user conference to provide thousands of customers worldwide with best practices, hands-on training and tech support to help them achieve better outcomes with iCIMS.

"In 2024, in a tight recruitment market, finding top talent can often be a struggle," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "iCIMS remains at the vanguard of AI adoption in talent acquisition, to help address these issues with AI-powered candidate sourcing and data insights, and we congratulate them once again on their position as Strategic Leader."

See iCIMS in action at RecFest in Knebworth Park, Stevenage on 11 July. iCIMS, a headline sponsor, will take the stage with its customer Kingfisher, an international home improvement company, to share how the organization effectively staffs more than 2,000 stores with data insights and better recruiting experiences.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact

Carlee Capawana

Director of Corporate Communications, iCIMS

[email protected]

9089476572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.