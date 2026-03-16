ICIMS Expands its Enterprise Talent Acquisition Platform with ICIMS Frontline AI and New Automation, Configurability and Sourcing Insights

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, the leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced its Spring 2026 product release, including ICIMS Frontline AI, a purpose-built hiring solution designed to help organizations recruit frontline talent faster, reduce candidate drop-off and reclaim hiring manager time. The Spring Release also includes several customer-inspired enhancements that deliver greater automation, configurability and measurable sourcing insights across the platform, alongside new workforce data highlighting the latest trends shaping frontline hiring.

Frontline hiring remains one of the most vital and operationally complex challenges facing employers. According to the ICIMS State of Frontline Hiring Report, 91% of frontline hiring managers say filling roles is urgent, yet more than half of candidates abandon applications before completion and 32% drop off at the interview stage.

"With ICIMS Frontline AI, we are giving talent teams the next generation of tools they need to hire faster and smarter." Post this

ICIMS Frontline AI builds on ICIMS' existing capabilities to support high-volume hiring at scale by adding a new purpose-built experience layer within the ICIMS Hire platform, designed specifically for companies that hire a high volume of frontline roles, while maintaining the configurability, compliance and sophisticated analytics enterprises require. In combination with the full ICIMS suite—ICIMS Hire, ICIMS Employer Branding and ICIMS Engage—ICIMS Frontline AI enables companies to handle all of their hiring needs, from corporate roles to high-volume hourly roles to seasonal hiring, all within a single, unified platform.

"Frontline workers are the backbone of so many industries, yet the hiring experience has not kept pace with their expectations or the urgency employers face," said Eric Connors, chief product officer, ICIMS. "With ICIMS Frontline AI, we are giving talent teams the next generation of tools they need to hire faster and smarter, while creating a better experience for candidates from the very first interaction."

A New Standard for Frontline Hiring

ICIMS Frontline AI modernizes frontline hiring from both sides of the process, engaging and converting candidates quickly while freeing hiring managers from time-consuming administrative tasks.

Candidate experience: A 24/7 AI-led conversational candidate experience across SMS, WhatsApp and web that guides applicants through job discovery, application and interview scheduling in a single, mobile-first flow, reducing friction and minimizing drop-off at every stage.

A 24/7 AI-led conversational candidate experience across SMS, WhatsApp and web that guides applicants through job discovery, application and interview scheduling in a single, mobile-first flow, reducing friction and minimizing drop-off at every stage. Hiring manager experience: A streamlined, AI-powered mobile experience that simplifies screening, scheduling and approvals while automating routine tasks in the background, freeing managers to focus on operations while hiring at speed.

Built on ICIMS' enterprise-grade platform, ICIMS Frontline AI keeps jobs, workflows, reporting and compliance centralized, ensuring organizations can hire at scale without sacrificing control or visibility. Customers leveraging the technology have experienced measurable impact, including up to 75% reduction in time to fill, up to 90% reduction in time spent on manual hiring tasks and up to 10x more hires per recruiter.

Workforce Data Signals a Turning Point for Frontline Hiring

The company also released its ICIMS Insights March Workforce Report, analyzing proprietary hiring data from more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. The findings show frontline hiring is still driving a large share of job growth, with speed, clarity and candidate experience increasingly determining hiring outcomes.

Across industries, February 2026 saw job openings rise 10% compared to last year while hires increased 5%, even as applications fell 14% month-over-month, signaling growing pressure on recruiting efficiency. This broader trend is especially pronounced in frontline hiring, which is recalibrating after sustained momentum through mid-2025. After several months of high application volume for frontline roles, candidate interest began to decrease in February, dropping 17% month-over-month, as frontline openings rose 8% higher than last year. The shift is forcing employers to rethink how they attract and convert frontline talent in a competitive hiring environment.

"If you're hiring frontline workers in this environment, the strategy needs to change," said Trent Cotton, head of talent insights, ICIMS. "Rather than chasing volume, narrow your focus to the roles and locations that truly move the business and be explicit about the skills and behaviors that define a high performer. This means fast responses, mobile-friendly applications and straightforward schedules and pay so when the right people show interest, you can move decisively."

Customer-Inspired Enhancements Increase Automation, Visibility and Measurable Recruiting ROI

The company's Spring Release also introduces a number of customer-inspired enhancements that offer hiring teams more automation where it matters most, flexibility where they need it and visibility into what truly drives hiring success. ICIMS' Spring Release enhancements allow customers to:

Prove recruitment marketing ROI: Automatic source attribution provides visibility across inbound, outbound and CRM-driven sourcing efforts in ICIMS CXM, giving clear insight into which campaigns and channels drive the strongest applicants and hires.

Automatic source attribution provides visibility across inbound, outbound and CRM-driven sourcing efforts in ICIMS CXM, giving clear insight into which campaigns and channels drive the strongest applicants and hires. Automate repetitive hiring work: Trigger-based hiring automation within ICIMS ATS moves candidates through stages like offer acceptance or interview scheduling with instant notifications and candidate self-scheduling, reducing delays and administrative burden.

Trigger-based hiring automation within ICIMS ATS moves candidates through stages like offer acceptance or interview scheduling with instant notifications and candidate self-scheduling, reducing delays and administrative burden. Simplify complex interview scheduling: Multi-calendar system integrations, RSVP visibility and improved rescheduling tools in ICIMS ATS make interview coordination faster and more reliable across distributed organizations.

Multi-calendar system integrations, RSVP visibility and improved rescheduling tools in ICIMS ATS make interview coordination faster and more reliable across distributed organizations. Build career sites that attract talent faster: Enhanced CMS capabilities and a global jobs widget empower talent acquisition teams to create modern, mobile-optimized career sites without developer support.

Learn more about ICIMS Frontline AI and the full Spring Release. Attendees can see the latest AI innovations in action and explore new insights by visiting the ICIMS booth #237 at Transform March 23-25 in Las Vegas.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. More than 4,400 companies across 200 countries — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.