iCIMS Expands Leadership, Appoints Johnny C. Taylor to Board of Directors

Taylor is currently president and chief executive officer of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the largest HR professional association in the world. Prior to his current role, he was president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which represents the country's 47 publicly-supported HBCUs, and group chief executive officer at tech holding company IAC. Taylor's career spans more than 20 years as a lawyer, human resources executive and CEO. Taylor serves on the board of Guild Education. He received his Bachelor of Science at the University of Miami and his Master of Arts and Juris Doctor from Drake University.

"I've been closely following iCIMS for years and have been consistently impressed," said Taylor. "I am proud to be joining the iCIMS team. No other company has demonstrated how well it understands what talent professionals and business leaders require to succeed, and iCIMS is leading the market and its customers to success in the new world of work."

Taylor was selected as a board member through Vista Equity Partner's independent board program, which leverages the firm's network to source qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

