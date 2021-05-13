iCIMS Expands Leadership, Appoints Nancy Disman and Alessandra Yockelson to Board of Directors

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, Inc. , the talent cloud company, today announced the appointments of Nancy Disman and Alessandra Yockelson to its board of directors. In their roles, Disman and Yockelson will provide strategic insight and counsel to support continuous innovation and operational excellence for iCIMS' next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nancy and Alessandra to the iCIMS board of directors," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "Their backgrounds and unique expertise bring invaluable diverse perspectives as we continue to grow and deliver innovative solutions to empower our customers to attract, engage, hire, and advance their best talent."

Disman is chief financial officer and chief administrative officer at Intrado, an innovative, cloud-based, global technology leader. With more than 25 years of results-driven experience, Disman is an accomplished senior executive with an extensive background in finance, operations, M&A, and technology. Disman previously held key leadership positions at TSYS, TransFirst, Cynergy Data, and First Data Corporation. Disman is also chairman of the Intrado Foundation and a member of the board of directors of Shift4Payments, Inc., serving as the audit committee chair.

"iCIMS is superbly positioned to help today's business leaders progress their vision as they invest in digital transformation for the new world of work," said Disman. "It is an exciting time to join iCIMS and I look forward to leveraging my strategic and technical background to drive growth as iCIMS customers leverage our market-leading Talent Cloud to hire top talent at scale."

Dr. Yockelson is chief talent officer and senior vice president of human resources at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. A recognized leader with more than 27 years of experience in human capital management, M&A, and business transformation, Dr. Yockelson has led sizeable global HR teams in driving successful business and culture transformation. She is an advocate of diversity, equity & inclusion and has lived and worked in three continents. Dr. Yockelson previously held leadership positions with major multinational brands, including Diageo, Avon, Philips, and Volkswagen.

"I've always been fascinated by what comes next and the future of work, topics that could not be more critical for businesses today," said Dr. Yockelson. "iCIMS is at the forefront of technology helping customers rise to their business challenges and execute successful talent strategies. I'm excited to join iCIMS and partner with the team to continue enabling CHROs and talent executives to build winning workforces."

Disman and Dr. Yockelson join Johnny C. Taylor Jr., who was appointed to the iCIMS board of directors earlier in 2021, as iCIMS' independent board members. They were selected as a board members through Vista Equity Partner's independent board program, which leverages the firm's network to source qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com .

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $75 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

