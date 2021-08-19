iCIMS Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. iCIMS intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "TLNT".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse acting as joint book running managers. Baird, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Andrea Meyer

iCIMS

[email protected]

503.888.3543

Investor Contacts

Barry Hutton

The Blueshirt Group for iCIMS

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

