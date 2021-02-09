iCIMS Hires Former Google Cloud Leader as Chief Product Officer

Mehta joins iCIMS at a time of rapid growth, as 80% of organizations are accelerating digital transformation plans. Tweet this

Mehta joins iCIMS at a time of rapid growth, as 80% of organizations are accelerating digital transformation plans and nearly all (97%) HR organizations plan to increase investment in HR and talent acquisition tools this year. He brings more than two decades of experience in building, shipping, marketing, and selling enterprise software products, platforms, and solutions. He most recently served as the product and go-to-market leader for Google Cloud, where he led several initiatives to drive the adoption and growth by 325% in four years.

"Enterprises around the world are accelerating digital transformation initiatives and adopting new technology in response to the pandemic and remote work needs," said Mehta. "As the market leader in recruiting technology, iCIMS has a unique competitive advantage to deliver innovative solutions and define a new category of recruiting technology. I'm excited and energized to join this team. Together, we will set the pace of innovation in the industry."

For more information on iCIMS, visit www.icims.com or visit the company's career site to explore other open roles at careers.icims.com.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,500 customers, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 35 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

[email protected]

908-947-6572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.icims.com

