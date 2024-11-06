iCIMS Hosting Virtual Forum: Empowering Talent Acquisition Leaders to Put AI Into Action

Final call to register for iCIMS Next: AI Spotlight on Nov. 7 and earn CEU credits

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition (TA) technology, is hosting iCIMS Next: AI Spotlight, a free virtual forum on Nov. 7, designed to help HR, recruiting and technology leaders derive real value from artificial intelligence (AI) today and in the future.

The event will bring together experts from The Wendy's Company, Korn Ferry, Aptitude Research and iCIMS to explore how recruiting and hiring are at the forefront of leveraging AI to transform business operations. Attendees who join live will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits.

In an iCIMS survey of 500 TA professionals, 64% say they would like to adopt more AI in their organizations. To boost recruiting efficiencies, improve hiring outcomes and deliver measurable business impact, TA pros require the knowledge and clarity on specific AI tools available today. iCIMS Next: AI Spotlight will include learning sessions on the highest-impact use cases, best practices, hands-on learning, a view into iCIMS' roadmap for responsible AI and more.

"The rise of AI is as transformative a moment as any in the history of technology – and is a critical inflection point for talent organizations," says Jason Edelboim, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "As this technology continues to advance, recruiting teams around the world are at various stages of adoption, with some well along their journey and others just beginning to explore AI. Regardless of where HR and TA leaders are in their maturity curve, this event will help them refine their AI strategies to increase the velocity and effectiveness of recruiting and hiring, responsibly and ethically."

Highlights from agenda include:

Responsible Innovations for HR Empowerment: Edelboim will share iCIMS' vision for how AI can increase the speed, capacity and impact of recruiting and hiring teams, with a focus on using AI technology ethically.

Edelboim will share iCIMS' vision for how AI can increase the speed, capacity and impact of recruiting and hiring teams, with a focus on using AI technology ethically. Building the Future – Transforming Recruitment with iCIMS AI: Eric Connors , iCIMS' chief product officer, will explore how iCIMS – with more than two decades of innovation – is leading the AI revolution in TA through the company's existing AI capabilities and future enhancements.

, iCIMS' chief product officer, will explore how iCIMS – with more than two decades of innovation – is leading the AI revolution in TA through the company's existing AI capabilities and future enhancements. Putting AI into Action – Perspectives across the C-suite: iCIMS' chief people officer, Laura Coccaro and iCIMS' chief information officer, Keyur Ajmera , will be joined by Korn Ferry's Jeanne MacDonald , CEO of RPO, and Korn Ferry's Colleen Fullen , chief technology & infrastructure officer of RPO, to share their unique experiences and strategies for integrating AI into HR and TA. These experts across the C-suite will share valuable perspectives and actionable takeaways to harness the power of AI.

iCIMS' chief people officer, and iCIMS' chief information officer, , will be joined by , CEO of RPO, and , chief technology & infrastructure officer of RPO, to share their unique experiences and strategies for integrating AI into HR and TA. These experts across the C-suite will share valuable perspectives and actionable takeaways to harness the power of AI. Wendy's Smarter Hiring: In this sizzling fireside chat between Bailey Capper , director of TA at The Wendy's Company, and Kyle Lagunas , head of strategy and principal analyst at Aptitude Research, attendees will hear how iCIMS' AI-powered hiring platform improved decision-making and beefed up the quality of hires at Wendy's.

Earlier this year, iCIMS Talent Cloud AI – embedded across iCIMS entire platform – was awarded "Best Overall AI Solution" in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards for its ability to empower customers to simplify and accelerate hiring while driving quantifiable business outcomes. Last month, iCIMS announced it was expanding the capabilities of its generative AI-powered recruiting assistant, iCIMS Copilot, to write personalized emails to communicate more efficiently with candidates.

Register for iCIMS Next: AI Spotlight and join the event live to earn SHRM and HRCI CEU credits. Registrants will have access to on-demand sessions post-event.

