iCIMS Introduces CHRO Advisory Board

Tracy Edkins , former CHRO for Splunk. Edkins has held senior leadership positions with eBay and Starbucks. She has experience supporting organizations through times of significant growth, re-inventing and transforming businesses through their people, and building diverse teams. She has helped companies receive noteworthy recognition as a top employer.

, former CHRO for Splunk. Edkins has held senior leadership positions with eBay and Starbucks. She has experience supporting organizations through times of significant growth, re-inventing and transforming businesses through their people, and building diverse teams. She has helped companies receive noteworthy recognition as a top employer. Mary Humiston , founder of Modern Career. Humiston previously served as CHRO of Rolls-Royce and CHRO of Applied Materials. In addition to serving as a senior advisor to Accenture, she has held senior leadership positions with Honeywell, Gap Inc., and General Electric. Humiston specializes in building long-term talent growth programs, elevating diversity in the workplace and driving career programs for all talent to shape the future of work.

, founder of Modern Career. Humiston previously served as CHRO of Rolls-Royce and CHRO of Applied Materials. In addition to serving as a senior advisor to Accenture, she has held senior leadership positions with Honeywell, Gap Inc., and General Electric. Humiston specializes in building long-term talent growth programs, elevating diversity in the workplace and driving career programs for all talent to shape the future of work. Jewell Parkinson , chief people officer at iCIMS. Parkinson brings more than 25 years of experience empowering high-performance teams. She is a purpose-driven global human resources leader with a passion for innovation and delivering results. Parkinson previously served as the senior vice president of human resources for SAP.

In addition to the CHRO members of the board, Job Simon will serve as the board's advisor to CIOs, CTOs and other technology leaders, providing counsel on their digital talent transformation efforts and leveraging technology to scale with their business. Simon has experience working with start-ups to global enterprises, and has held senior leadership roles with Workday, Salesforce, Cymer and VMware.

"Without great talent, businesses cannot accomplish great things, and we are now able to offer deeper value to companies who know that talent is their competitive difference, but need a little extra guidance to get there," said Mah. "We've compiled a team of strategic, innovative leaders who have impressive backgrounds to help other HR, tech and business leaders build their winning workforce, and will continue to build out the board as we identify other impactful leaders."

"I am impressed by the innovation that iCIMS consistently delivers to its customers to enable them to hire and build strong teams at scale," said Edkins. "Now is the perfect time to join this dynamic community of talent innovators leading the way in talent transformation."

For industry-leading insights, successful talent transformation best practices and more, register for INSPIRE, a free virtual event Nov. 16-17, hosted by iCIMS. Nominate a talent leader who is inventing new ways forward in building strong, diverse teams for the 2021 Innovator Awards here to be recognized at the conference.

