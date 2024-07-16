iCIMS Introduces New Innovations to Help Talent Acquisition Teams Build Stronger Candidate Connections and Faster Recruiting Workflows

These new enhancements help iCIMS customers deliver streamlined hiring that improves recruiter & candidate experiences. Post this

"A strong relationship between an employer and a candidate can be the difference between making a great hire and missing out on top talent," says Eric Connors, chief product officer, iCIMS. "The majority (76%) of CHROs say the tech their team uses is more important today than it was two years ago, and our new innovations address what recruiters need in today's competitive talent market. Enhanced automation across the platform allows teams to spend more time talking to candidates that are truly interested, interviewing talent, expanding their reach globally and making the hire faster than ever."

New capabilities in the iCIMS Summer Release, which includes more than 20 enhancements voted on by customers, can help TA teams to:

Build stronger candidate connections, globally and at scale. iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM) is now generally available. iCIMS CXM, an award-winning next-gen CRM solution, helps TA professionals recruit smarter with automated outreach, customized campaigns and AI-powered engagement and scoring prioritization. Additionally, inspired by customer input, iCIMS Text Engagement now connects to WeChat, a global messaging platform. Recruiters can now engage with more candidates, in more locations, and easily toggle between WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and SMS without leaving the iCIMS platform.

Maximize recruiter productivity and pace with new bulk actions and improved HCM and HR ecosystem integrations. Recruiters can save time and reduce manual tasks by scheduling multiple interviews at once within the iCIMS ATS by sending bulk invitations. Recruiters can also move candidates to the next stage faster with pre-defined assessment packages or background screening locations by default per job through bulk orders. This release also enhances the pre-built integration between iCIMS and enterprise HCM connectors, enabling more configurability through custom data field mapping.

Recruiters can save time and reduce manual tasks by scheduling multiple interviews at once within the iCIMS ATS by sending bulk invitations. Recruiters can also move candidates to the next stage faster with pre-defined assessment packages or background screening locations by default per job through bulk orders. This release also enhances the pre-built integration between iCIMS and enterprise HCM connectors, enabling more configurability through custom data field mapping. Power internal hiring and empower employees with a data-driven approach. iCIMS customers benefit from a new analytics dashboard within iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace. Talent teams can improve their internal hiring performance with insights into key metrics, such as internal hiring conversion rate, time to hire, internal vs. external applications and more. Reporting is also made easier with SkillSurvey Post-Hire's Advanced Export, a multi-selection export option which enables users to analyze targeted aspects of talent data and compare benchmarks across survey types.

In addition to new product enhancements, iCIMS has appointed Megan Vasquez as SVP of Customer Success to continue to elevate iCIMS' customer experience programs. Vasquez was recently recognized by Pavilion as one of the top 50 customer leaders to watch and previously served as VP of Customer Success and Renewals at Drift and VP of Customer Success at Demandbase. iCIMS also recently welcomed Caroline Soeur as Director of Customer Success, EMEA. Based in Paris, Soeur brings 15 years of leadership and customer success experience to iCIMS and previously held leadership roles at Adobe and Integral Ad Science.

