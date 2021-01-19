iCIMS Introduces Video Studio for Enterprises Worldwide

iCIMS' Video Studio transforms the talent experience. Tweet this

Spotlight employees and mobilize brand ambassadors to share stories and convey company culture.

Easily add employee testimonial videos to career sites, job descriptions, social media, email, text campaigns, and more, to transform traditional content to dynamic, personalized experiences.

Authentically highlight diversity, equity, and inclusion programs through the faces and voices of employees.

Stand out from other employers and amplify candidate reach and conversion by providing relevant, engaging talent experiences across the entire lifecycle.

Embed videos into internal communications to strengthen relationships, inspire confidence, and easily engage a virtual, distributed workforce without costly video production.

"Video is how we connect with people in our personal lives, and how companies must engage with talent," said Alykhan Rehmatullah, vice president of content strategy at iCIMS and previously the co-founder & CEO of Altru Labs. "Creating video content doesn't have to be hard, time consuming or costly. We are seeing first-hand the value of video in humanizing brands, creating digitally-scalable experiences, and authentically building relationships with talent."

Leading employers, including Valvoline and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, rely on iCIMS' Video Studio as a critical piece of their talent technology stack to drive digital engagement.

"Authenticity is critical in successful recruitment; job seekers and candidates demand it," said Brandie Dawson, director of global talent acquisition and candidate experience at Valvoline. "With iCIMS' Video Studio, we can now be more authentic and transparent with our candidates through the voice of our own employees. The video content is unscripted, honest, and real. Research shows that video can drive engagement and the amount of time spent on websites. It's game-changing, and every organization should be thinking about it as part of their talent strategy."

"Virtual recruiting is here to stay for the foreseeable future and video is a key aspect of that," said Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. "Employers should be engaging with both current and potential employees through video to establish and build on that human connection. iCIMS' investment in video storytelling capabilities is a wise one. There is so much video can do for employers beyond career sites and it's something that the market will truly benefit from."

For more information on iCIMS' Video Studio, register for the webinar on Jan. 26 or visit the product page.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

