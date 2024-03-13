iCIMS Launches New GenAI-Powered Recruiting Assistant, Advancing its Longstanding Artificial Intelligence Program

Leading talent acquisition technology provider empowers organizations to hire smarter with the launch of iCIMS Copilot, next-gen job site integrations and enhancements across the iCIMS Talent Cloud

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent acquisition (TA) teams can hire smarter and with greater efficiency with new solutions and capabilities now available from iCIMS. Led by a new generative AI recruiting copilot, iCIMS' latest winter release uniquely delivers improved decision-making abilities and better hiring efficiency to millions of users globally.

"iCIMS Copilot gives talent acquisition teams a competitive hiring advantage and unparalleled productivity across the talent lifecycle," said Al Smith, chief technology officer at iCIMS. "We're harnessing the power of generative AI and delivering new capabilities and experiences in our latest product release to help companies transform how they find, hire and mobilize the best talent."

Innovations in iCIMS' latest product release help TA teams:

Unlock breakthrough hiring efficiency with generative AI. Recruiters and hiring managers can now create a slate of interview questions uniquely tailored to roles in seconds, and quickly optimize job descriptions in real-time using iCIMS Copilot . The new GenAI-powered recruiting assistant is purpose-built for TA to reduce costs, supercharge productivity and accelerate hiring velocity at scale, building on iCIMS' multi-year journey of AI innovation.

Recruiters and hiring managers can now create a slate of interview questions uniquely tailored to roles in seconds, and quickly optimize job descriptions in real-time using . The new GenAI-powered recruiting assistant is purpose-built for TA to reduce costs, supercharge productivity and accelerate hiring velocity at scale, building on iCIMS' multi-year journey of AI innovation. Deliver better applicant experiences at scale. With hundreds of job sites on the market — each with their own unique job applications standards — TA teams struggle to standardize their applicant experience and applicant data collection. That all changes with the introduction of iCIMS Apply Network, where third-party job sites and additional ecosystem partners have joined forces with iCIMS to help standardize and streamline the application experience. TA teams can now create, manage and distribute application questions to participating job sites without leaving the iCIMS ATS, resulting in improved efficiency, more consistent recruiting data and reduced candidate drop-off. The embedded integration is now available with ZipRecruiter and Jobcase, and coming later this year with Indeed, LinkedIn, Veritone Hire and Dalia.

With hundreds of job sites on the market — each with their own unique job applications standards — TA teams struggle to standardize their applicant experience and applicant data collection. That all changes with the introduction of iCIMS Apply Network, where third-party job sites and additional ecosystem partners have joined forces with iCIMS to help standardize and streamline the application experience. TA teams can now create, manage and distribute application questions to participating job sites without leaving the iCIMS ATS, resulting in improved efficiency, more consistent recruiting data and reduced candidate drop-off. The embedded integration is now available with ZipRecruiter and Jobcase, and coming later this year with Indeed, LinkedIn, Veritone Hire and Dalia. Streamline recruiting operations. New capabilities in iCIMS will enable TA teams to highlight relevant jobs automatically to catch job seekers' attention and improve applicant conversion; minimize interview scheduling delays with more control over invites; and take bulk actions effortlessly to improve efficiency, engagement and conversion for events. Additionally, new capabilities in iCIMS Video Studio will help employees and recruitment marketing teams ramp up the quality of video content, increase adoption and get more value out of the solution.

"As a longstanding customer, our talent acquisition team uses iCIMS to engage and hire the talent we need to build strong teams and provide great care," said Jeff Battinus, head of talent acquisition at Dental Care Alliance. "We're always looking for new ways to improve the experience and create more efficiency across the talent journey to hire smarter – and iCIMS helps us do just that. We're excited to use iCIMS' new generative AI innovations built directly into our current system to accelerate hiring, improve productivity and provide intelligent recommendations for better decision making."

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation.

iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. Visit www.icims.com to learn more.

