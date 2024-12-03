iCIMS Ranks No. 1 in User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction for Recruiting and Onboarding Solutions in the Enterprise Segment

"iCIMS' solutions stand out to enterprise-level buyers seeking a highly configurable and flexible solution." Post this

"iCIMS' talent acquisition solutions stand out to enterprise-level buyers seeking a highly configurable and flexible solution that meets diverse compliance requirements and enhances candidate engagement," said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. "Their #1 ranking in the Voice of the Customer for both enterprise-level recruiting and onboarding underscores the strong connection HR buyers feel between these processes. It also highlights the critical importance of having a versatile solution and a robust vendor partnership to meet the business demand for critical talent acquisition effectively."

A decade ago, recruiting technology was primarily confined to applicant tracking systems (ATS), but today – recruiting and hiring technology has become a fundamental component of overall business strategy. The VoC survey includes a variety of solutions in this category, ranging from talent acquisition point solutions to recruiting modules that are part of HCM or ERP suites.

iCIMS also recently earned other top honors from industry analysts and award programs:

For the fifth consecutive year, Nucleus Research named iCIMS a leader in its 2024 Standalone Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix for delivering advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. iCIMS secured the top spot for functionality amongst the other vendors in the evaluation.

G2, one of the largest and most trusted tech marketplaces for reviewing and evaluating software, named iCIMS a leader in several of its Fall 2024 reports. Notably, iCIMS earned recognition in its recruiting, onboarding, applicant tracking system and healthcare HR reports for enterprise organizations.

The 2024 WorkTech Awards, organized by Inspiring Workplaces and The Starr Conspiracy, recognized iCIMS as a Top 25 WorkTech vendor. iCIMS was recognized alongside a global list of best-in-class vendors that demonstrate a clear impact on their customers, innovate in the space and drive the people experience forward.

The Software Report, an online resource for investors, executives and professionals in the software industry, recognized iCIMS as a Top 100 Software Company of 2024 for its industry leading products and solutions, company track record and management team caliber.

The Josh Bersin Company published a report, "HR Tech 2025: AI Redefines the Landscape," emphasizing the growing importance for ATS and recruiting solutions to include AI agents and enhanced talent intelligence features. In the report, iCIMS is recognized for its multi-pronged approach to embedding AI into its talent acquisition solutions.

"Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to iCIMS, and these accolades are a testament to our steadfast commitment to our customers' success," said Jason Edelboim, CEO at iCIMS. "As a trusted partner to the world's leading brands, we're continuously listening to and acting on customer feedback to deliver the product innovation they need to hire the right people quickly and at scale. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust as we continue to be the AI-powered hiring platform that is loved by recruiters, candidates, hiring managers and leaders alike."

Get the full analysis from Sapient Insights' 2024 Annual HR Systems Voice of the Customer (VoC) Survey.

See how iCIMS can help your organization and view recent awards and recognition.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.