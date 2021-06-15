iCIMS Strengthens Technology Collaboration with Microsoft to Power Talent Transformation and Deliver Recruiting in the Flow of Work for Enterprises Worldwide

"iCIMS continues to be a strong, innovative partner," said Muhammad Alam, corporate VP of Dynamics 365 at Microsoft. Tweet this

iCIMS data, based on employer and job seeker activity from more than 4,000 customers, continues to show that employers are ready to hire, but job applications are lagging, making hiring even more challenging. The newest innovation between the partners, iCIMS for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources, reduces common hiring challenges and enables enterprises to build strong, diverse teams without technology hurdles between the platforms they rely on most.

iCIMS for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources is a turnkey, API-based integration that brings enterprises across cross the globe:

Streamlined hiring workflows and automated job sync . Recruiters and HR leaders can easily send new hires into Dynamics 365 Human Resources, right from within iCIMS, in just a few simple steps.

. Recruiters and HR leaders can easily send new hires into Dynamics 365 Human Resources, right from within iCIMS, in just a few simple steps. Simplified internal mobility . Data between the two platforms can be automatically synchronized to easily manage transfers or rehires.

. Data between the two platforms can be automatically synchronized to easily manage transfers or rehires. Improved data quality and accuracy. The automated bi-directional data transferring capabilities minimizes errors from manual people efforts.

"iCIMS continues to be a strong, innovative partner. Together, we are creating new experiences for talent leaders and candidates around the world," said Muhammad Alam, corporate vice president of Dynamics 365 at Microsoft. "We are constantly delivering new capabilities that empower enterprises to better navigate their evolving business needs - and the newest enhancements to our integration enables them to seamlessly scale their workforce at a rapid pace in this dynamic ecosystem."

