iCIMS Strengthens Technology Partnership with UKG

"Our customers need the technology they rely on daily to work in harmony, so they can build strong teams, faster and more efficiently," said Gavin Simpson, VP of partnerships at iCIMS. "We are proud to partner with the world's largest HCM providers, including UKG, to streamline hiring processes and remove barriers for our shared customers across the globe, so they can use the best HR and talent acquisition solutions in a seamless, unified process and accomplish great things."

"UKG solutions put people, not processes, at the center of business operations, creating great experiences during the moments that matter most for employees, like onboarding," said Mike May, senior director, UKG Partner Network at UKG. "By cultivating one of the HCM industry's largest and most collaborative partner networks, we're able to reduce complexity and help everyone maximize their impact at work."

Visit iCIMS' virtual booth at UKG Connections today and tomorrow, April 21 and 22, to see first-hand how to optimize workflows, provide better recruiter and hiring manager experiences and transform your organization with the strengthened integration. Learn more about the alliance between iCIMS and UKG here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

