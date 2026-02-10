iCIMS Ranks No. 1 in User Experience for Enterprise Recruiting for Second Consecutive Year in Sapient Insights Group’s HR Systems Survey Report

Company also named a top five enterprise recruiting vendor for customer satisfaction, value and partnership

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading talent acquisition software company trusted by the world's best brands, today announced it ranked No. 1 for user experience in enterprise recruiting for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as the market leader in enterprise talent acquisition. Sapient Insights Group's 2025–2026 HR Systems Survey Report offers a "Voice of the Customer" analysis, providing user ratings and vendor satisfaction data for HR technologies. The survey reflects feedback from nearly 10,000 HR professionals representing more than 4,600 organizations across 71 countries.

According to the research, iCIMS leads the enterprise recruitment systems market, defined as organizations with 5,000 or more employees worldwide, for usability by setting the standard for intuitive design, automation and configurability in high-volume and highly regulated recruiting environments. The company was also named a top five vendor for overall satisfaction, including value for price, customer service and vendor partnership.

"iCIMS is the best ATS from the recruiter perspective," said a global enterprise iCIMS customer with more than 7,500 employees.

Recruiting and talent acquisition systems remain among the most strategic HR technologies for enterprises. Organizations planning to invest in recruiting technology over the next one to three years have allocated nearly twice the budget compared to 2024, reflecting higher hiring demand, global expansion and more complex workflows. iCIMS research reinforces this trend, with 84% of talent acquisition leaders saying their top priority for the year ahead is improving recruiter efficiency through AI and automation. As these demands grow, user experience has become a critical differentiator—directly impacting recruiter productivity, compliance and time to hire—areas where iCIMS continues to lead the enterprise market.

"iCIMS continues to demonstrate strength as a best-in-class solution for enterprise recruiting needs," said Stacey Harris, chief research officer and managing partner, Sapient Insights Group. "In this year's 28th Annual HR Systems Survey, enterprise organizations highlighted iCIMS for its excellent user experience, reliable uptime and rapid response support model. Customers also praised the platform's robust applicant tracking capabilities, recruiter-focused design and ongoing product innovation. With flexible configuration options and strong functionality, iCIMS remains a trusted choice for large organizations seeking to optimize talent acquisition at scale."

According to the report, feedback from iCIMS users consistently highlights the platform's intuitive interface, strong automation capabilities and flexible configuration options across diverse recruiting environments. Customers cited iCIMS' ability to support complex use cases, such as high-volume hiring, internal mobility and global candidate management, without overwhelming recruiters or slowing hiring teams down.

"It's validating to see our customers recognize iCIMS as the best in user experience for enterprise recruiting because their feedback directly shapes how we build our technology," said Nikki Grigsby, chief customer officer, iCIMS. "Enterprise recruiters are managing increasing complexity, and they need the right AI technology to manage that complexity. Being recognized by customers for our user experience underscores the importance of creating an AI-enabled platform that recruiters can adopt quickly and responsibly, rely on in complex workflows and use to stay productive at scale."

Last month, iCIMS recognized customers setting the standard for transforming talent acquisition through its inaugural iCIMS STAR Awards. Global organizations such as The Container Store, ATCC, Expleo Group and H&R Block achieved measurable business impact, including 30% year-over-year headcount growth and 50% reduction in time to fill, using iCIMS.

Access the full analysis from Sapient Insights Group's 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey Report, 28th Annual Edition.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

