ICIMS to Join Transform Conference as Talent Acquisition Category Sponsor in Las Vegas

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, the enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced it will serve as the headline sponsor for the Talent Acquisition category at Transform, March 23–25 in Las Vegas. At the event, ICIMS will showcase its new brand, AI adoption research and latest AI-powered recruiting and hiring innovations and invite attendees to visit booth #237 for live product demonstrations.

Transform is a premier conference focused on the future of work, bringing together CHROs, HR leaders, technologists, investors and entrepreneurs to explore how human‑centric strategies and AI innovation are reshaping the workforce. The 2026 event, themed "The Human + AI Equation: Forging the Next Era of Work," provides a platform for leaders to discuss practical ways to balance human insight with AI-driven talent solutions.

ICIMS will participate in a panel discussion on responsible AI adoption in talent acquisition on Wednesday, March 25, from 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. PT in Meursault 1 & 2. Lisa Fiondella, SVP of data and AI at ICIMS, will join the chief people officer, technology & global talent development at Wayfair to explore the root causes of AI distrust and provide practical strategies for introducing AI with transparency, without slowing down innovation.

"AI can unlock tremendous potential in talent acquisition, but only when teams understand how it works and why it matters," said Fiondella. "Transform is the perfect stage to connect with TA leaders and demonstrate how our solutions help organizations hire smarter, build trust in AI and deliver measurable business outcomes."

As the official category sponsor for Talent Acquisition, ICIMS will offer attendees the opportunity to:

Earlier this week, ICIMS announced its new brand identity aligned with its leadership in AI-powered recruiting and hiring. Attendees will be the first to see the company's modernized visual identity on display at the ICIMS booth.

Earlier this week, ICIMS announced its new brand identity aligned with its leadership in AI-powered recruiting and hiring. Attendees will be the first to see the company's modernized visual identity on display at the ICIMS booth. Experience the power of the enterprise talent acquisition platform. Next week, ICIMS will launch its latest product release with powerful enhancements across the platform. ICIMS' experts will provide custom demos and show how the technology, coupled with ICIMS Coalesce AI, the unified intelligence layer embedded across the entire ICIMS platform, can solve real world recruiting challenges. Spanning intelligent candidate search and match, digital assistants, autonomous agents and ICIMS Frontline AI, ICIMS Coalesce AI unites AI automation and intelligence with ICIMS' market-leading platform.

Next week, ICIMS will launch its latest product release with powerful enhancements across the platform. ICIMS' experts will provide custom demos and show how the technology, coupled with ICIMS Coalesce AI, the unified intelligence layer embedded across the entire ICIMS platform, can solve real world recruiting challenges. Spanning intelligent candidate search and match, digital assistants, autonomous agents and ICIMS Frontline AI, ICIMS Coalesce AI unites AI automation and intelligence with ICIMS' market-leading platform. Inform AI adoption strategies with new data. Forthcoming research from ICIMS and Aptitude Research, to come March 23, will explore AI adoption at each level of the hiring funnel. Attendees can access the new data and insights within to better understand the real use cases and value of AI across global organizations.

"In today's evolving landscape, too many organizations rush to implement AI without a thoughtful foundation. ICIMS has clearly taken a different approach, building intentionally and responsibly to ensure it enhances hiring rather than disrupts it," said ICIMS customer and STAR of the Year Award winner Danny Rojas, senior manager of talent acquisition, The Container Store.

Visit booth #237 to connect with ICIMS at Transform from March 23–25 in Las Vegas and schedule an on-site demo to learn how ICIMS is powering exceptional hiring.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. More than 4,400 companies across 200 countries — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

