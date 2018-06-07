ICIS Adds Hungarian Price Assessments to its Benchmark European Spot Gas Markets Service

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



This will initially cover the Day-ahead contract, which will be produced on a daily basis, with a Weekend assessment on a Friday.

The introduction of Hungarian assessments will bring additional clarity to a region that has the potential to develop into an important trading area.

Infrastructure improvements in central Europe promise to diversify regional supply, while the ongoing implementation of EU network codes should provide the framework for liberalised energy trading.

By April 2019 all EU member states will have implemented the network code on balancing, which should lead to more trade and increase the need for reference prices.

The region is set to receive volumes from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II development in 2020 and Romania is positioned to become an exporter of gas in the coming years as it develops untapped fields in the Black Sea.

ICIS has already brought pricing visibility to the Austrian, Czech and Slovakian markets, with the Hungarian assessments adding to that suite of information.

The inaugural Hungarian MGP Day-ahead price on 4 June 2018 was assessed at €22.475/MWh, placing it a premium of €0.20/MWh to the Austrian VTP which is the regional benchmark.

Subscribers to European Spot Gas Markets (ESGM) will have access to these price assessments via FTP and PDF.

The independent price assessments and indices published by ICIS are some of the most widely traded and referenced benchmarks across the European gas market, enabling participants to manage risk with confidence.

UK power for delivery over the weekend was trading at a ten-year high early on Friday, driven by the cost of firing up gas-fuelled power plants to meet demand amid very high UK gas prices.

ICIS assessed the UK power Weekend Baseload product at £80.00/MWh at Thursday's close of the wholesale electricity market. This was roughly double the average power price for a weekend seen throughout 2017.

The highest single Weekend transaction seen on Thursday was for £81.00/MWh.

In early trade on Friday the same product had softened marginally to change hands at £77.00/MWh, but this remained comfortably the highest Weekend Baseload price since sharp price spikes were seen way back in 2008.

For more information about the Hungarian price assessments, visit: www.icis.com/energy/hungarian-price-assessments/.

